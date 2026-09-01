X!

EDF: Drone threat warning lifted across Estonia

News
{{1788230760000 | amCalendar}}
The Estonian Defense Forces said the air threat was over by 5:30 a.m. on September 1, 2026.
The Estonian Defense Forces said the air threat was over by 5:30 a.m. on September 1, 2026. Source: ERR
News

NATO fighter jets scrambled in response to drones in Estonia's airspace early on Tuesday morning (September 1), the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) said. The threat warning has now ended.

Public warning messages about possible air threats were sent to residents in Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties in eastern Estonia at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning, and later expanded to Tartu, Jõgeva, Viljandi, Valga, Võru and Põlva counties.

The messages told residents to "seek shelter if you spot a drone."

At 5:58 a.m., Taavi Laasik, head of the EDF's press department, confirmed to ERR that the drone threat warning had been lifted across Estonia. An update on the government's crisis communication website, kriis.ee, said the warning ended at 5.30 a.m.

Previous alerts have been issued when Ukrainian attack drones strayed off course, often due to GPS jamming, when attacking Russia's oil infrastructure on the Baltic coast.

Leningrad Oblast regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko said 38 drones had been destroyed over Leningrad Oblast, which borders Estonia, early on Tuesday morning and confirmed damage at the Port of Ust-Luga.

Possible air threats were issues across several regions of Estonia on September 1, 2026. Source: ERR

NATO jets scrambled

On Tuesday morning, residents in eastern Estonia reported hearing fighter jets overhead.

Col. Uku Arold, head of the EDF's Strategic Communications Department, told ERR that drones had breached Estonia's airspace and Turkish Air Force fighter jets stationed at Estonia's Ämari Air Base as part of NATO's rotation air defense mission were scrambled in response.

"There have been drones that moved parallel to Estonia's eastern border and also Latvia's eastern border and entered Estonia, which is why we have also sounded the alarm," Arold said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) also said the drones had "entered Estonian airspace."

"NATO reacted swiftly and exactly as planned," he wrote on X. "The Alliance is vigilant and ready to protect Allied territory. Incidents like this are a direct consequence of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and underline the need to increase pressure on Russia to end its aggression."

An airspace alert was also issued in Latvia's eastern Alūksne district on Tuesday morning, and the Finnish Defense Forces restricted aviation and shipping in the eastern Gulf of Finland in response to possible drones.

Aerial threat – steps for informed action

The government's crisis website says residents need to "be alert!" when a potential aerial threat warning is issued.

"There is a possibility that drones or other dangerous aerial devices may end up in the region but there is no direct danger. For instance, a drone that will probably fly over the region and will not pose a direct threat to the population has strayed into or is entering the Estonian airspace," it says.

More information can be viewed here.

This article was updated to add comments from Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Johanna Alvin, Urmet Kook

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:45

Drone crossed Estonia's border in southeast, says air force commander

06:55

EDF: Drone threat warning lifted across Estonia Updated

31.08

Janika Lõiv 17th as gears fail at mountain bike worlds

31.08

Starting school in Estonia: Top tips for supporting your first grader

31.08

Association: While mistrust of AI high, 3 out of 4 firms still use it

31.08

School year opens with hundreds of students still waiting for placement

31.08

'Even If...' campaign assures sexual assault survivors help is available

31.08

Pioneering Estonian curling duo Kaldvee and Lill split after 11 years

31.08

Population of major forest pest drops for second straight year

31.08

Photos: Kaido Ole's exhibition "Krt" opens at Temnikova & Kasela gallery

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.08

Emails sent to Estonia's state institutions from Russian servers will be quarantined

30.08

New Tallinn tram line to launch on September 1

29.08

Mushroom train to cater to Estonia's foraging enthusiasts this fall

06:55

EDF: Drone threat warning lifted across Estonia Updated

30.08

Tallinn to sell wooden house on Sakala tänav after demolition plan scrapped

31.08

Recent Estonian property boundaries open to legal challenges, surveyors warn

31.08

Estonia's economy grew by 1.8% in second quarter

31.08

Gallery: Tallinn bus stop renamed Ringhäälingu as broadcasting turns 100

31.08

NGO Slava Ukraini founder to stand trial via video link

31.08

Estonia beaten by Finland in basketball World Cup qualifier as Drell takes the hit

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo