Culture Ministry seeking to fill new creative work deputy secretary post

Ministry of Culture building.
Ministry of Culture building. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Ministry of Culture is establishing a new deputy secretary for creative work position, many of the responsibilities of which overlap with those of the deputy secretary of the arts position eliminated last year.

Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) has submitted a proposal to the Government Office's selection committee to announce a public competition in January to fill the new ministry position.

The responsibilities of the deputy secretary for creative works will include the performing arts, music, visual arts, literature, film, digital culture, architecture, design and media.

According to ministry communications director Meelis Kompus, this position is needed due to the wide scope of responsibilities, significant budgetary impact and upcoming reform needs all require strong strategic leadership and active dialogue with these sectors.

The Ministry of Culture currently has three deputy secretary positions. Eda Silberg serves as deputy secretary for cultural diversity, Tarvi Pürn as deputy secretary for sports and Märt Volmer is serving as acting deputy secretary for cultural heritage while the deputy secretary themselves is on parental leave.

The ministry's structure is already in place for the creation of this position. For the past few months, and until a candidate for the new post is selected via public competition, the duties of the future deputy secretary for creative work are temporarily being fulfilled by Arts Department director Katre Väli.

Last summer, the minister of culture dismissed then-deputy secretary for the arts Taaniel Raudsepp following a controversial statement he made about theater funding. At the time, Purga said that while this was one factor, it nonetheless wasn't directly related, and the elimination of the deputy secretary position was necessary to streamline management.

After Raudsepp's dismissal, the ministry underwent structural reorganization that placed the Arts Department and the Department of Cultural Heritage under the authority of the deputy secretary for cultural heritage.

Previously, the areas of responsibility for the deputy secretary for the arts include architecture, design, creative industries, audiovisual arts, performing arts, literature, visual arts as well as music – many of which overlap with the planned responsibilities of the future new deputy secretary for creative works post.

Kompus noted that while many of these areas at first glance do seem to overlap, the content thereof has evolved over time. Creative industries, for example, been placed under the Department of Strategy and Innovation.

Editor: Barbara Oja, Aili Vahtla

