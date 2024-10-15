Gallery: Cultural workers gather in Tallinn to protest budget cuts

Cultural workers and representatives of creative unions gathered in front of the Riigikogu building on Toompea Hill on Tuesday to protest against cuts to Estonia's cultural sector.

Cultural workers say that the cuts their sector is facing are disproportionate, as the sector's share accounts for 10.16 percent of all cuts, even though culture only makes up 1.77 percent of Estonia's overall state budget.

Likewise represented at the demonstration were teachers, who joined the cultural sector protesters in a show of solidarity.

According to protesters, the goal of Tuesday's protest was also to call for debate over what percentage of the state budget should be allocated to culture in order to ensure its preservation and development.

Late last month, theater professionals protested against cuts to the cultural sector as well as the freezing of cultural workers' minimum wage.

