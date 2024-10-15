X!

Gallery: Cultural workers gather in Tallinn to protest budget cuts

News
Estonian cultural workers' Tuesday strike against budget cuts. October 15, 2024.
Open gallery
109 photos
News

Cultural workers and representatives of creative unions gathered in front of the Riigikogu building on Toompea Hill on Tuesday to protest against cuts to Estonia's cultural sector.

Cultural workers say that the cuts their sector is facing are disproportionate, as the sector's share accounts for 10.16 percent of all cuts, even though culture only makes up 1.77 percent of Estonia's overall state budget.

Likewise represented at the demonstration were teachers, who joined the cultural sector protesters in a show of solidarity.

According to protesters, the goal of Tuesday's protest was also to call for debate over what percentage of the state budget should be allocated to culture in order to ensure its preservation and development.

Late last month, theater professionals protested against cuts to the cultural sector as well as the freezing of cultural workers' minimum wage.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

18:55

Documentary filmed in Estonia about abducted Ukrainian children premieres in US

18:49

Kaja Kallas to have nine-member cabinet as European Commission vice-president

18:22

Temporary traffic changes in place on Tartu's Riia tänav Wednesday evening

17:55

15 Tallinn bus routes changing on October 21

17:25

Tallinn to open new municipal school

17:13

Research institutions see threat to academic freedom in new bill Updated

17:05

Rainer Ratnik: Cyber education a core part of modern social studies

16:33

ERR in Ukraine: People often evacuating Russian onslaught at last instant

16:32

Gallery: Cultural workers gather in Tallinn to protest budget cuts

16:04

Estonia considers making Constitution Day a new flag day

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14.10

Ministry looking to limit access to Estonian e-residency

14.10

Estonia may limit data retention obligation to specific areas, groups

09:38

EU member states immigration policies may raise arrivals at Estonia's borders

07:56

Studded winter tires can be used on Estonia's roads from Tuesday

15:45

AirBaltic small shareholder looking to buy Estonia's Nordica

14.10

Sigur Ros announces two orchestral tour dates in Tallinn next fall

10:12

Rapid world market coffee price hike reaches Estonian stores

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo