Actors' Union chair: We will not be silent

On Wednesday, Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) and Ministry of Culture Secretary General Kristiina Alliksaar will meet with representatives from the Estonian Employees' Unions' Confederation (TALO) to begin salary negotiations for cultural workers. According to Reimo Sagor, chairman of the Actors' Union, the union is not willing to accept the current minimum wage.

Reimo Sagor, chairman of the Estonian Actors' Union, commenting on a Vikerraadio interview with Kaarel Tarand from last week, stated that it is not the cultural workers who have accepted the low wages in the sector, but the country's leaders.

According to Sagor, the situation has reached a point where no politician, not even the minister of culture, publicly acknowledges the need to raise the minimum wage for cultural workers. "This leads to the conclusion that they have accepted that this is not an important issue," he said.

The minimum salary for state-employed cultural workers is €1,600, which applies to those working in state institutions. "Some municipal institutions are unable to meet even that figure. It is not a guaranteed standard for everyone," Sagor explained during an appearance on "R2 Hommik," adding that the issue affects not only theaters but other cultural institutions as well.

On Wednesday, Minister of Culture Heidy Purga and the ministry's Secretary General Kristiina Alliksaar are set to meet with representatives from the Estonian Employees' Unions' Confederation (TALO) to begin wage negotiations.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what comes out of it, but unfortunately, I think we all know the outcome – there probably won't be any talk of a wage increase. The point is that issues like culture and the salaries of cultural workers need to be discussed more openly," Sagor believes.

As of August 26, the national median wage stands at €1,641, and the average wage at €2,007. "When we're already in a situation where the minimum wage for cultural workers is below the national median, it's a serious problem. Cultural workers have never asked for more than for their wages to be on par with the national average."

In his opinion piece published last week, Sagor wrote: "We don't need yet another silent placeholder in the form of a minister. We don't need secretaries general who are tired." When asked by the host whether Minister of Culture Heidy Purga has given him the impression of being a silent placeholder, Sagor replied that she has, at times. "Culture is something that needs constant discussion. If we are always talking about increasing defense funding and our ability to follow through on it, the minister should be speaking loudly and clearly about the need to increase funding for culture as well," he said. "By ensuring people have competitive wages, she would show that she values them."

If the Wednesday meeting does not result in anything positive for cultural workers, Sagor said they do not plan to remain silent. He expects clear answers, a clear vision and a plan. "We'll wait for the meeting and act accordingly," he hinted. "We are not willing to accept the current situation."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!