Average salary exceeds €2,000 in Estonia

The average gross monthly salary in Estonia was €2,007 in the second quarter, which is 7.2 percent higher than the same period last year and marks the first time it has exceeded €2,000 per month.

In the first quarter, the average gross monthly salary in Estonia was €1,894, an 8.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the average salary was €1,904 per month.

According to Statistics Estonia, the median salary in the second quarter was €1,641, compared to €1,524 during the same period in 2023. The median salary represents the point at which half of the employees earn less and half earn more.

"Although the average gross monthly salary was higher in the second quarter than in the first, wage growth has slowed over the last four quarters. This is clearly reflected in the data for the second quarter of this year," said Eveli Voolens, head of the social statistics team at Statistics Estonia.

Voolens explained that the highest average gross monthly salaries were in the fields of information and communication (€3,468), financial and insurance activities (€3,163) and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (€3,138).

On the other hand, the lowest average gross monthly salaries were in accommodation and food service activities (€1,262), other service activities (€1,314) and real estate activities (€1,396). "Compared to a year ago, the largest salary increases were in the healthcare and social work sectors, as well as in other service activities," she added.

Average wage over €2,300 in Tallinn

The highest average gross monthly salary was recorded in Tallinn (€2,339) and Harju County (which includes Tallinn, €2,233), followed by Tartu (€2,039). The lowest salaries were found in Valga County (€1,509), Hiiu County (€1,525) and Saare County (€1,535).

"Although salaries in most Estonian counties are still below the national average, wages continue to rise. Compared to the same period last year, salaries have increased the most in Ida-Viru County (9.4 percent), Hiiu County (8.6 percent) and Valga County (8.5 percent)," the analyst noted.

The median salary was highest in Tallinn (€1,899), followed by Harju County (including Tallinn, €1,828) and Tartu County (€1,713). The lowest median salaries were in Valga County (€1,297), Saare County (€1,320), and Ida-Viru County (€1,322).

Since the first quarter of 2023, Statistics Estonia has used data from the Tax and Customs Board's employment register and income and social tax declarations to report average salary figures. This data includes individuals employed under an employment contract, the Public Service Act, and a service contract.

