Electricity in Estonia to cost 100 times Finland's rate Thursday evening

The price of electricity in Estonia will go beyond €400 per Megawatt-hour for one hour Thursday evening, while in neighboring Finland at the same time, electricity will cost one hundredth of that level, or €4 per Megawatt-hour.

Electricity prices are to rise above €300 per Mwh at 7 p.m., peaking between 8 and 9 p.m. at €407.42, as quoted by the NordPool exchange.

The daily average price for the whole of Thursday, at €128.4 per Mwh, around 10 percent higher than Wednesday's figure.

Prices in Latvia and Lithuania are to be at the same level as Estonia's on Thursday, whereas in Finland, which has seen significantly lower electricity prices through the summer, Thursday's average is €21.94, according to NordPool.

At the most expensive hour in Estonia, ie. between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., Finland's electricity will cost €4 per Mwh, compared with €407.42 in Estonia as noted.

The cheapest hour Thursday in Estonia is 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., when the NordPool price is €26.60 per Mwh, only around €6 higher than Finland's price at that time.

