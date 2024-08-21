Statistics: Estonia's July industrial producer price index up 0.8 percent

This July, the producer price index of industrial output (IPPI), which expresses change in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia for the domestic market and for export, increased by 0.4 percent compared with the previous month and 0.8 percent on year, Statistics Estonia said Wednesday.

Compared with July 2023, the IPPI was most affected by price increases in the manufacture of electronic products, repair of machinery and equipment and manufacture of fuel oils, Statistics Estonia producer price statistics team lead Eveli Šokman said according to a press release.

"Falling prices in the manufacture of food products, chemical products and electrical equipment had the opposite effect on the index," Šokman noted. "Producer prices increased by 0.9 percent in manufacturing as a whole and decreased by 3.4 percent in the manufacture of food products."

Compared with June 2024, July's index was affected primarily by price increases in electricity and heat energy production and in the manufacture of building materials and industrial machinery and equipment. The index was also influenced by falling prices in the manufacture of fabricated metal products as well as wood and wood products.

This July, the export price index rose by 0.7 percent on month. The biggest price increases were registered for electricity, building materials and electronic products. Prices fell the most for agricultural products, paper and paper products as well as wearing apparel. On year, the export price index increased by 1.4 percent.

The import price index, meanwhile, was up 0.4 percent compared with June. The biggest increases were seen in the prices of electricity, petroleum products and fabricated metal products, while prices declined the most for agricultural products, wearing apparel and metal. Compared with July 2023, the import price index rose by 2.2 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!