Statistics: August industrial producer price index up 1.7 percent on year

This August, the producer price index of industrial output (IPPI), which expresses changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia for the domestic market and for export, was up by 1 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year, Statistics Estonia said Friday.

Compared with August 2023, the IPPI was most affected by price increases in the manufacture of wood and wood products, electricity production and repair of machinery and equipment, Statistics Estonia producer price statistics team lead Eveli Šokman said according to a press release.

"Falling prices in the manufacture of fuel oils, food products and electrical equipment had the opposite effect on the index," Šokman noted. "Producer prices increased by 1.4 percent in manufacturing as a whole and decreased by 1.9 percent in the manufacture of food products."

Compared with July 2024, the IPPI was affected the most by price increases in electricity and heat energy production, the manufacture of wood and wood products and the manufacture of fabricated metal products.

Industrial PPI, export price index and import price index from August 2022 through August 2024. Source: Statistics Estonia

This August, the export price index rose by 0.7 percent compared with July, with the biggest price hikes registered for electricity, in mining and quarrying and for agricultural products. Prices fell the most, meanwhile, for building materials, petroleum products and footwear. On year, the export price index went up 1.2 percent.

On month, the import price index this August increased by 0.5 percent. Prices increased the most for electricity, in mining and quarrying and for agricultural products, and decreased the most for petroleum products, metals and textiles. Compared with August 2023, last month's import price index increased by 1.6 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!