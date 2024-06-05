Statistics: April industrial production down 4.7 percent on year

News
Shipyard in Kopli, Tallinn.
Shipyard in Kopli, Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

This April, the total production of industrial enterprises fell by 4.7 percent on year. Among the three main sectors, output increased by 3.6 percent in mining and by 10.1 percent in electricity production, but decreased by 5.7 percent in manufacturing, Statistics Estonia said Wednesday.

The volume of industrial production declined in most manufacturing activities, Statistics Estonia leading analyst Heller Bunder said according to a press release.

"For the third consecutive month, production in manufacturing has fallen at a similar rate – that is, by about 6 percent on year," Bunder noted.

Across larger industry areas, output decreased in April in the manufacture of wood (12.9 percent), fabricated metal products (11.5 percent), electrical equipment (13.5 percent) and computers and electronic products (13 percent); an increase in output, meanwhile, was recorded in the manufacture of food products (5 percent) and shale oil (12 percent).

This April, 67.9 percent of total manufacturing production was sold to the external market.

On year, manufacturing production sales fell by 6 percent, according to working day-adjusted data. Domestic sales fell by 10 and export sales by 3.9 percent.

Compared with March, seasonally adjusted total industrial production decreased by 1.5 and manufacturing production by 1.7 percent in April.

In energy production, meanwhile, the volume of electricity production, measured in megawatt-hours, increased by 3.4 and heat production by 16.7 percent.

Industrial production volume index: an index that expresses the change in the volume of industrial production at constant prices compared with the base period. The producer price index (PPI) is used for calculating production values at constant prices.

Value index of industrial sales: an index that expresses the change in the value of sold industrial production at current prices compared with the base period.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:37

Oil tank on fire in North Tallinn

13:23

Lawyer: People should not live in fear of state monitoring bank accounts

12:57

Finance ministry: MTA can monitor corporate bank accounts only

12:22

Tartu Song Festival general tickets sell out

12:22

Expert: European Parliament election results hinge greatly on turnout

11:49

Statistics: April industrial production down 4.7 percent on year

11:31

Government approves negative supplementary draft budget for 2024

11:15

Poll: Support for EKRE on decline for fifth consecutive week

10:41

Pärnu downpour leads to flooded streets and trapped vehicles

10:07

€100 million pledged Estonian annual aid to Ukraine raises state budget questions

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.06

Tallinn to build a 14-kilometer linear park

04.06

Feature: First Estonian flag, hidden for decades, turns 140

04.06

Estonia's average life expectancy breaks new record

04.06

Several important Tallinn streets closed this summer due to repair work

04.06

Ministry wants to amend law to make employment contracts more flexible

04.06

Heavy rain brings central Pärnu traffic almost to a standstill

04.06

Estonia to spend €1.5 billion on ammunition over next four years

25.05

Science fiction debate: Why have we stopped imagining futures?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo