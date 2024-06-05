Statistics: April industrial production down 4.7 percent on year

This April, the total production of industrial enterprises fell by 4.7 percent on year. Among the three main sectors, output increased by 3.6 percent in mining and by 10.1 percent in electricity production, but decreased by 5.7 percent in manufacturing, Statistics Estonia said Wednesday.

The volume of industrial production declined in most manufacturing activities, Statistics Estonia leading analyst Heller Bunder said according to a press release.

"For the third consecutive month, production in manufacturing has fallen at a similar rate – that is, by about 6 percent on year," Bunder noted.

Across larger industry areas, output decreased in April in the manufacture of wood (12.9 percent), fabricated metal products (11.5 percent), electrical equipment (13.5 percent) and computers and electronic products (13 percent); an increase in output, meanwhile, was recorded in the manufacture of food products (5 percent) and shale oil (12 percent).

This April, 67.9 percent of total manufacturing production was sold to the external market.

On year, manufacturing production sales fell by 6 percent, according to working day-adjusted data. Domestic sales fell by 10 and export sales by 3.9 percent.

Compared with March, seasonally adjusted total industrial production decreased by 1.5 and manufacturing production by 1.7 percent in April.

In energy production, meanwhile, the volume of electricity production, measured in megawatt-hours, increased by 3.4 and heat production by 16.7 percent.

Industrial production volume index: an index that expresses the change in the volume of industrial production at constant prices compared with the base period. The producer price index (PPI) is used for calculating production values at constant prices.

Value index of industrial sales: an index that expresses the change in the value of sold industrial production at current prices compared with the base period.

--

