Fewer tourists accommodated in April than year earlier

According to Statistics Estonia, accommodation establishments served almost 234,000 tourists in April 2024, which is 7 percent less than in April last year. Both domestic and foreign tourists were accommodated less.

Helga Laurmaa, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that 115,700 foreign and 118,100 domestic tourists were accommodated in Estonia in April.

"Compared with April 2023, there were 8 percent fewer foreign tourists and 5 percent fewer domestic tourists. The number of foreign tourists was 26 percent smaller than in April 2019 before the pandemic, but the number of domestic tourists was now 11 percent higher than in April 2019," Laurmaa said.

The largest numbers of tourists arrived from neighboring countries – nearly 42,000 from Finland and 15,000 from Latvia. 6,000 people traveled to Estonia from Germany, 5,300 from Lithuania, and nearly 3,900 from Sweden.

Compared with April last year, there were 32 percent more tourists from Germany, 19 percent more tourists from Sweden, 3 percnet more tourists from Lithuania, and 82percent more tourists from Asian countries. On the other hand, there was a fall in the number of tourists from the neighboring countries Finland (down by 28 percent) and Latvia (down by 21 percent). The majority of tourists (75 percent) preferred to stay overnight in Harju county, followed by Pärnu and Tartu counties.

Accommodated tourists and their nights spent. Source: Statistics Estonia

68 percent of the domestic tourists were on holiday and 23 percent were traveling on business. The biggest share of domestic tourists were accommodated in Harju county (34 percent), followed by Pärnu (14 percent), Tartu (13 percent) and Ida-Viru (10 percent) counties.

Tourists spent a total of 432,500 nights in accommodation establishments, of which domestic tourists accounted for 200,600 nights and foreign tourists for 231,900 nights.

In April, 917 accommodation establishments served visitors in Estonia. There were 21,100 rooms and 47,800 bed places available for guests. The room occupancy rate was 42 percent. The average cost of a guest night was €46 per person, which is €1 more than in April 2023 and €9 more than in April 2019 before the crisis.

The average cost of an overnight stay per person was €53 in Tartu county, €48 in Harju county, €47 in Lääne-Viru county, €45 in Ida-Viru county, and €40 in Pärnu county.

