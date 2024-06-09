Estonian accommodation sector's summer season outlook not so sunny

News
Cityside suite at the Tallink City Hotel with a view overlooking Central Tallinn and the Old Town.
Cityside suite at the Tallink City Hotel with a view overlooking Central Tallinn and the Old Town. Source: Silver Raidla/Tallink Grupp
News

This April, accommodation establishments in Estonia saw a decrease on year in the number of tourists served, including both domestic and foreign tourists, according to figures published by Statistics Estonia on Friday. According to the sector's businesses, this summer season may be worse than expected.

"The entire world and also Finland's economic situation is evidently such that people are cutting spending – people are saving," said Estonian Hotel and Restaurant Association (EHRL) CEO Killu Maidla. "Uncertainty. They don't feel like things are getting better and they can spend freely. Weather also plays a vital role in tourism, and we had an exceptionally long and cold spring."

"The drop in April was pretty steep in Pärnu too – 11 percent compared with April 2023," admitted Estonia Spa Hotels CEO Andrus Aljas. "The last time Pärnu experienced such a huge drop for one month was in August 2021. In that sense, April's results really were shocking. We saw based on our own company that April was worse, but there was still hope that maybe we ourselves had done a bad job – but it's still in fact Pärnu's entire tourism sector that is in decline."

The summer capital's hotel chief believes rising accommodation prices may be having an impact. Maidla at EHRL, however, finds that accommodation prices have increased rather little.

"As long as demand doesn't recover, it will be very difficult to increase prices," she explained. "According to Statistics Estonia too, while the consumer price index (CPI) has increased by more than 40 percent and the sector's wages have also gone up by 40 percent in four years, prices have in fact only actually gone up 15 percent compared with 2019."

Tervis Spa Group CEO Jaan Ratnik said that their two hotels fared a bit better this April than they did last year.

"There is growth, but this growth isn't enough to cover the cost that just keep continuing to add up," Ratnik said. "The new economic situation is an existential challenge for all accommodation establishments."

While May figures were better, accommodation companies are feeling rather gloomy about this summer's prospects.

"This summer's forecasts aren't terribly positive," Maidla acknowledged. "Generally speaking, the sector is rather guarded about this summer, about this summer's outlook, and we hope that things will go better than we fear they will."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:14

Estonian accommodation sector's summer season outlook not so sunny

13:06

EU Election Day: All 377 polling places open through 8 pm

11:10

Estonia short on blood donors

08.06

Turnout hits 26.1 percent as e-voting closes

08.06

EU elections turnout in Estonia may be higher in absolute terms than previously

08.06

Vaccines available against tick-borne encephalitis

08.06

State draws on medicines crisis reserve for second time

08.06

Macron views Kaja Kallas as possible next EU foreign affairs high representative

08.06

Tartu student rental market at calm before the storm

08.06

Gallery: 11th annual charity duck rally takes place in Kadriorg

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.06

Estonia to stop third-country nationals from buying land near strategic facilities

08.06

Macron views Kaja Kallas as possible next EU foreign affairs high representative

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

07.06

Estonia, Russia still exchanging pension payments

07.06

WHO: Estonian youth less active than their European peers

08.06

Vaccines available against tick-borne encephalitis

08.06

Tartu student rental market at calm before the storm

06.06

Estonia's county bus fare price ceilings to skyrocket

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo