Narva planning to build four-star hotel

Ida-Viru County tourism organizers say there should be space to accommodate at least 2,000 tourists in hotels in the region within the next decade. Narva has the biggest need for a new facility and EU funding may be used to build one.

Compared to the rest of Estonia, Ida-Viru County severely lacks tourist accommodation. While there are 27 places per 1,000 inhabitants in Tartu, it is approximately three times less in Narva.

Tourists arriving for business need to stay in modern hotels, and as the green transition takes root in the region, more and more foreign tourists could come to the area.

"As the economy booms, more people will come. At the moment, there are not the level of hotels in Narva that a business traveler would expect. That's where the investment needs to be. And for new hotels, it would be good if they were of a very high standard," said Ida-Viru tourism coordinator Kadri Jalonen.

There are plans to build a 125-bed hotel next to the Vaba Lava Center in Narva in the former military factory. The building, which has been empty for decades, will transform into the largest and most luxurious hotel in the city.

"It is a four-star hotel. And what makes our hotel unique is the rooftop bar, the best view rooftop bar in Ida-Viru County. I hope that all Narva's celebrations and weddings will take place there in the future," said Linda 2 center owner Allan Kaldoja.

Kaldoja is primarily focused on business tourists and hopes that some rooms can be sold for long-term stays.

"The lack of a decent hotel in Narva is an infrastructure problem. So far, no major conferences or events can be held in this city, as hotel rooms are simply too scarce. Also for tourists, we know that when there are major events or festivals, there is nowhere to stay in Narva. This is the problem we are solving," he told Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Converting the Soviet-era building into the best hotel in Narva will cost around €10 million, half of which the entrepreneur hopes to receive from the EU's Just Transition Fund. Four or five new hotels can be built in Ida-Viru County with the fund's support.

There may also be an additional need for hotel rooms as the border crossing with Russia is now closed overnight and will be for the foreseeable future.

