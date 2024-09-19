Vaba Lava theater taking up residence in Salme Cultural Center

Salme Cultural Center.
Salme Cultural Center. Source: Raepress
The Vaba Lava theater is to find a new permanent home in the Salme Cultural Center (Salme kultuurikeskus) in the Kalamaja neighborhood of Tallinn.

The theater had previously been located in the nearby Telliskivi Creative City (Telliskivi loomelinnak), but moved out of that address last year, after nearly a decade, and had been peripatetic since then.

Since leaving Telliskivi, the theater lacked a permanent home in Tallinn, and so performances were held at various venues.

Meanwhile the Von Krahl theater moved in to the Telliskivi black-box building.

Vaba Lava director Märt Meos said: "After a couple of years without a permanent theater space in Tallinn, we have found a new home."

"Starting next fall, we will have access to two black box theaters, on the third floor of the Salme Cultural Center. In addition to having a new home in the capital, I am particularly delighted that we can continue the original mission of Vaba Lava — to once again provide performance space for small theaters in Tallinn," Meos added.

Since the fall of 2020, the has been operating at the Salme Cultural Center. It plans to move back to its renovated building complex in the Old Town next year.

The Salme culutral center has also been used by other theaters including the Tallinn City Theater (Linnateater), currently putting on an Estonian-language adaptation of Shakespeare's "As You Like It," with period music arranged by Guernsey native Andrew Lawrence-King.

The Tallinn City Theater plans to move back to its original Old Town home next year, and has been operating at the Salme theater since 2020 while this work was ongoing.

Vaba Lava also has a theater in the eastern town of Narva.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karmen Rebane

