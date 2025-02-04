Tallinn to merge three major cultural centers

Tallinn city government is preparing to merge the management of Tallinn Creative Hub, Salme Cultural Center and Vene Cultural Center this summer, the city announced Tuesday.

As part of this restructuring, St. Catherine's Church, a renowned venue for cultural events, will be integrated into the new management structure as well. The planned merger is slated to take place this summer, between cultural seasons, according to a press release.

Discussions about reorganizing the capital city's cultural centers and modernizing their services have been ongoing, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE) said, adding that the need for change is also outlined in the city's development strategy.

"We've been seriously considering various options since fall," Oja noted. "We believe that cultural centers should play a much larger role in shaping Tallinn's cultural events calendar and its diversity. Our direction is to focus less on organizing events ourselves and more on hosting events and supporting external organizers."

Tallinn Creative Hub is a great example of how to do this effectively while also ensuring financial sustainability, he highlighted.

According to the city, the merger of the cultural centers aims to optimize resources and improve the utilization of available venues and facilities. In the long run, this integration will reduce the need for city funding while increasing potential revenue from self-generated income.

"All the great and important activities currently taking place in these centers will continue," Oja assured, noting that with centralized management and curation, they can bring a more diverse range of events to all of these venues and become a better partner for professional event organizers.

"We also recognize that both Salme and the Vene Cultural Center serve important additional functions — Salme plays a key role in the Põhja-Tallinn community, while the Vene Cultural Center hosts a significant number of extracurricular activities," he acknowledged.

"Our goal is not to discontinue any of these activities but rather to streamline and clarify the city's role in them if needed," he emphasized.

Three different spaces

With a total capacity of 1,600 guests, Tallinn Creative Hub offers 16 industrial-style event spaces for conferences, concerts, trade fairs, theater performances, exhibitions, seminars and festivals; it hosts approximately 300 events annually.

In an arrangement set to conclude this May, Salme Cultural Center has served as the temporary home of Tallinn City Theater for the past three years. Starting this fall, the center's two black box theater halls will be leased by Vaba Lava.

Vene Cultural Center is home to one of the largest theater halls in Tallinn, seating more than 830. St. Catherine's Church, meanwhile, is a highly coveted events venue accommodating up to 200. While demand for the church is already high, the city sees even greater potential for it.

Salme Cultural Center and Vene Cultural Center currently operate as municipal institutions, while Tallinn Creative Hub functions as a foundation established by the city.

"From a legal standpoint, merging the two municipal institutions into the foundation is the most appropriate approach, as it provides more flexibility for the future," the deputy mayor explained.

Vene center to be renamed

Tallinn city government made the initial decision to proceed with the merger on January 20. Over the coming months, the city will continue with the necessary legal and administrative preparations for the change.

The centers will finish out their current cultural seasons independently, and the formal merger is expected to take place at the beginning of summer.

As part of the reorganization, Vene Cultural Center will be renamed in accordance with the city government's coalition agreement.

Mustamäe Cultural Center Kaja, Lindakivi Cultural Center and Nõmme Cultural Center will continue to operate as independent institutions under their respective district governments.

--

