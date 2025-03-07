Tallinn's Kosmos movie theater reopening as cultural center

This Saturday, nearly three years after it closed its doors, the iconic Kosmos movie theater on the corner of Pärnu maantee and Liivalaia tänav in Tallinn is reopening as a new cultural center — bringing together film, theater, music and more.

Ushering in the old movie theater's new chapter as a cultural center is Theater MUDI's production of Uku Masing's "Palimplastid," directed by Karl Laumets and Rene Reinumägi, with a cast featuring Enn Lillemets, Siiri Sisask and Katrin Saukas, among others.

Sundays at Kosmos will be Family Days, with the center's first family-friendly performance, Mati Unt's "Cinderella," scheduled for Wednesday, March 26.

Kosmos' film program will showcase both cinema classics and new releases, while the venue also aims to provide a stage for both local and international musicians. According to cultural center director Rene Reinumägi, a regular theater program is also in the works, with performances — including dance — five nights a week.

Most recently operated by Cinamon, Kosmos closed as a movie theater in March 2022.

--

