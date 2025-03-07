X!

Tallinn's Kosmos movie theater reopening as cultural center

News
Kosmos movie theater (
Kosmos movie theater ("Kino Kosmos" in Estonian) in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ren12/Wikimedia Commons
News

This Saturday, nearly three years after it closed its doors, the iconic Kosmos movie theater on the corner of Pärnu maantee and Liivalaia tänav in Tallinn is reopening as a new cultural center — bringing together film, theater, music and more.

Ushering in the old movie theater's new chapter as a cultural center is Theater MUDI's production of Uku Masing's "Palimplastid," directed by Karl Laumets and Rene Reinumägi, with a cast featuring Enn Lillemets, Siiri Sisask and Katrin Saukas, among others.

Sundays at Kosmos will be Family Days, with the center's first family-friendly performance, Mati Unt's "Cinderella," scheduled for Wednesday, March 26.

Kosmos' film program will showcase both cinema classics and new releases, while the venue also aims to provide a stage for both local and international musicians. According to cultural center director Rene Reinumägi, a regular theater program is also in the works, with performances — including dance — five nights a week.

Most recently operated by Cinamon, Kosmos closed as a movie theater in March 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07.03

Kiik: SDE ready to talk but won't give up on principles

07.03

Eesti 200 want SDE to adopt more right-wing policies

07.03

PM: Government could theoretically continue as 2-party coalition with Eesti 200

07.03

Keldo: Serious discussion needed with SDE on how to continue in government

07.03

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Who benefits from a government crisis?

07.03

EDF colonel: Russia has taken back some territory in Kursk Oblast

07.03

Hurdler Kreete Verlin misses out on European Championships semis by cat's whisker

07.03

Minister: Red tape-cutting bill now ready to put before government

07.03

Tallinn's Kosmos movie theater reopening as cultural center

07.03

Tennis player Daniil Glinka through to quarterfinals in Germany

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

07.03

Competition heats up among companies renting cars to Bolt taxi drivers

06.03

Estonia's average salary rises to €1,981 in 2024

06.03

Who are the Freemasons in Estonia and what do they do?

07.03

Estonia's eastern border infrastructure due for completion by end of 2027

07.03

Tallinn's Kosmos movie theater reopening as cultural center

06.03

Record number of people taking Estonian A2-B1 exams

05.03

Sweden's ICA to sell Rimi stores in the Baltics to Danes

06.03

Estonia's defense minister: We are considering both HIMARS and alternatives

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo