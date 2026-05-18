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Cinamon to reopen cinema in historic Kosmos building

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Kosmos movie theater in Tallinn.
Kosmos movie theater in Tallinn. Source: Ren12/Wikimedia Commons
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Cinema chain Cinamon announced on Monday that it will reopen a movie theater in the historic Kosmos building in Tallinn this June, returning to its former home after a four-year relocation.

Cinamon previously operated in Kosmos from 2014 to March 2022 before moving to the T1 center. However, due to persistent rent debt, the T1 center terminated its contract with the cinema this April.

At the time of the departure, CEO Andac Bagioglu told ERR that while Kosmos appears to be in Tallinn City Center on a map, parking restrictions made it logistically difficult for customers arriving by car. Bagioglu noted that the location was equally inconvenient for those relying on public transit.

Following the cinema's exit in the spring of 2022, the building stood empty for an extended period. A new cultural center briefly opened in the space last March but closed its doors less than a month later.

The historic Kosmos cinema originally opened on March 10, 1964. Designed by architect Ilmar Laasi, the building is protected as a heritage site.

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Editor: Karmen Rebane, Argo Ideon

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