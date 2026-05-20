Photos: Estonian co-production 'Vesna' premieres at Cannes Film Festival

"Vesna" was written and directed by Rostislav Kirpichenko, who was born in Lithuania, grew up in Ukraine, and now resides in France.

It is Kirpichenko's feature-length fiction film and tells a story about humanity and dignity in the conditions of war in occupied Ukraine. A young priest risks his life to ensure dignified burials for the dead at a time when even mourning and funerals have become instruments of control and violence, thanks to the Russian invasion.

The screening on Monday was followed by a standing ovation lasting nearly 10 minutes, and Kirpichenko himself made an emotional speech, thanking the audience for the warm reception and highlighting the contribution of the entire international team in bringing the film to life.

The film was introduced by Cannes Film Festival artistic director Thierry Frémaux, who stressed that at a time when the war in Ukraine has entered its fifth year, cinema plays a vital role in preserving people's stories and experiences that the world must not forget.

Internationally renowned Ukrainian film director, writer, activist, and serviceman in the Ukrainian armed forces Oleh Sentsov also attended the screening.

"Vesna" was a part of the 2025 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) and gets its general release in Estonia at the end of this year.

The joint Estonian-Lithuanian-French production features a lead cast including Lithuanian actors Kęstutis Cicėnas and Valentin Novopolskij, and Ukrainian actor Anastasiia Pustovit.

The film also features child actor Vadym Kochetov, a Ukrainian war refugee now living in Estonia.

Producers are Stasys Baltakis (Film Jam) and Helena Pokorny (Matka Films).

Cinematography was by Vilius Mačiulskis, production design by Iris Morlat, music by Estonia's Sten Sheripov, sound design by Marius Blažys, and editing by Marie Vettese.

The film's Estonian co-producer is Vitali Sheremetiev from production company ESSE House. Visual effects were created by Heiki Luts (Frost FX).

The film's production was supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Estonian Film Institute, the Centre National du Cinéma (CNC), Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine, and the Lithuanian National Radio and Television.

The 79th Cannes Film Festival runs to Saturday.

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