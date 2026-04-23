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'Stalker' filming location in Tallinn makes European film heritage list

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Rotermann Quarter in Tallinn was one location where Andrei Tarkovsky's 1979 sci-fi hit
Rotermann Quarter in Tallinn was one location where Andrei Tarkovsky's 1979 sci-fi hit "Stalker" was filmed. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
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A Tallinn filming location from Andrei Tarkovsky's 1979 sci-fi film "Stalker" became the first in Estonia chosen for inclusion on a heritage list by the European Film Academy.

Stalker's Path in Rotermann Quarter has been included among this year's additions to the EFA's Treasures of European Film Culture list.

The initiative, which now includes 70 locations across the continent, highlights European film locations of historical and symbolic value, with 10 new sites added this year, including movie theaters, film studios and shooting locations.

The Tallinn site earned its name after Tarkovsky's sci-fi masterpiece, which included a key scene where the eponymous Stalker and several other characters pause before entering the film's fictional Zone.

"'Stalker' filming locations in Tallinn are an important part of our film heritage, and these specific places carry strong cultural and historical significance," said Estonian Film Institute (EFI) director Edith Sepp.

The capital city's industrial landscapes, she added, helped shape the film's iconic Zone setting.

"Tarkovsky's work and his poetic cinematic language have left a profound mark on generations of filmmakers around the world, and the environment created in Tallinn is an integral part of that legacy," Sepp said.

Important recognition

Other new additions to the list this year include Berlin's Kino International, Riga's Splendid Palace, Kyiv's Dovzhenko Film Studios and the Krzysztof Kieślowski Archive in Poland.

Sepp said that even if the Tallinn site has physically changed almost beyond recognition, its cultural significance in film history still endures.

"The inclusion of Stalker's Path in the Treasures of European Film Culture list is important recognition that will help us preserve, interpret and promote this heritage internationally, she added.

Stalker's Path will be formally inaugurated on April 30, as part of Estonian Film Day.

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Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

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