Ida-Viru County night cinema to treat viewers to Estonian films in unexpected locations

From July 28 through August 27, an open-air nighttime film series will take place at locations across Ida-Viru County. Over the course of a month, eight films will be screened, ranging from classics of Estonian cinema to recent releases.

The lineup includes films that reflect different generations, values and life experiences, the organizers say.

"On the one hand, the classic films introduce audiences to the golden age of Estonian cinema and offer the pleasure of recognition. On the other, newer feature films and documentaries provide an opportunity to reflect on contemporary society, the people who make it up and our shared cultural space," they said.

A quiz will be held before each screening and a DJ will provide music. All screenings are free, but advance registration is required. Organizers also recommend bringing your own chair and blanket. The films will be screened in Estonian with Russian and English subtitles.

"Eestlanna Pariisis" ("A Lady in Paris"), 2012

July 28, 9 p.m.

Steps on Mere puiestee, Sillamäe

A drama about human relationships centered on two Estonian women living in Paris. A woman from a small town in Estonia is offered the opportunity to work in central Paris, caring for an elderly woman with suicidal tendencies. The relationship between the lonely grande dame of the metropolis and her caregiver from the provinces gradually develops into a deep human bond that gives new meaning to both of their lives.

"Mehed ei nuta" ("Men Don't Cry"), 1968

July 30, 9 p.m.

Lighthouse grounds, Narva-Jõesuu

A group of men suffering from insomnia are sent, as part of an experiment, to what they believe is a sanatorium. Instead, they find themselves on a remote, uninhabited island. Upon arrival, they discover that both the sanatorium and its unconventional treatment for insomnia are nothing like what they expected.

Pushed to their limits, the sleep-deprived companions immediately begin hatching increasingly daring escape attempts. What they do not realize, however, is that the supposedly isolated, uninhabited island is actually a peninsula.

"Suvitajad" ("The Vacationers"), 2023

August 6, 9 p.m.

Kauksi Beach House

Because of a poor fishing season, fisherman Ärni decides to take in summer vacationers around Midsummer. The idea seems reasonable enough, but the guests who arrive at his beautiful Muhu Island farmhouse prove to be anything but easy: Mrs. Sohvia, her husband Johan, their son Junior and Sohvia's beautiful sister Erna with her businessman companion, Ivo.

From the very beginning, it is clear that Ärni and his wife Laine will have a difficult time with their summer guests. The vacationers from the capital are full of self-importance and demand special treatment, while beneath their polished exterior lie embarrassing secrets that begin to surface as tensions escalate.

"Torn" ("The Tower"), 2024

August 12, 9 p.m.

Lighthouse grounds, Narva-Jõesuu

Fate has left Kalju a solitary man. Years ago, his wife left him and took their 4-year-old daughter with her. For decades, he has lived alone in the deep forests of southern Estonia, atop a high hill. As if serving a sentence, he performs a Sisyphean task, hauling long logs and heavy stones up the hillside, driven by an obsession to build a tower from which he can see and be seen.

Although Kalju appears to have grown accustomed to his solitary routine, he still longs to find someone to share his life with. He corresponds with numerous women, even tries attending parties in hopes of meeting a partner, but without success. Somehow, he is never able to find the right woman to build a home with.

"Säärane mulk," 2026

Aug. 13, 9 p.m.

Steps on Mere puiestee, Sillamäe

After unexpectedly receiving declarations of love from two different young men, Lydia travels to the countryside to stay with close friends and sort out her feelings. Instead of the peace she hoped to find, she is swept into a whirlwind of passion and conflict.

The village's most beautiful young woman, Maie, finds herself in a situation much like Lydia's, caught between two suitors: Märt, an honest Mulk (resident of what today comprises parts of Viljandi and Valga counties), and Enn, who is deceitful. Although Maie's heart is drawn to Märt, her profit-minded father, Peeter, refuses to accept him because of an old grudge against the Mulks.

"Meie Erika" ("Our Erika"), 2026

Aug. 19, 9 p.m.

Kiviõli Central Square

The film shines a spotlight on one of Estonia's most successful athletes of all time, whose journey to two Olympic gold medals and numerous records required overcoming more challenges than most people could imagine.

Born in Elva, track cyclist Erika Salumäe had to contend with an abusive stepgrandmother, shattered dreams and self-serving people around her on the road to sporting triumph. The film makes one point clear: every nation needs a hero, but few people stop to ask what the hero needs in return.

"Uus raha" ("New Money"), 2025

August 22, 9 p.m.

Toila Beach

IT specialist Taavi (Märt Pius) and his wife Liisa (Steffi Pähn), a schoolteacher, are suddenly faced with an extraordinary question: What do you do when you wake up one morning to find an absurd amount of money in your bank account — no less than €50 million?

This lighthearted comedy explores how money can change people or reveal who they were all along.

"Hõbekontsadel" ("On Silver Skates"), 2026

August 27, 9 p.m.

Kohtla-Järve Cultural Center

A group of amateur women's hockey players sets out to revive Estonia's women's national ice hockey team. From the very beginning, they face numerous obstacles: uneven skill levels, language barriers, wide age differences and a complete lack of financial support.

They are united by a single dream — to compete at and win the World Championships. To get there, they must transform themselves from enthusiastic amateurs into a cohesive national team. An experienced coach from Latvia joins the effort, bringing the expertise and hope they desperately need. But will it be enough? Their determination will shape not only the outcome of the tournament, but also the future of women's ice hockey in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!