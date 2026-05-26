Star Wars: The Mandalorian tops Estonian box office on release

The new Star Wars franchise movie The Mandalorian and Grogu was most watched in Estonian cinemas on its opening weekend.

The film drew over 4,000 viewers over the weekend of May 22-24.

Directed by Jon Favreau, actor Pablo Pascal reprises his role as the Mandalorian, as seen in the three TV seasons made 2019-2023, while Martin Scorsese and Sigourney Weaver also have roles.

Among other newly released offerings, the horror flick "Passenger" broke into fifth place on the list and was seen by a little over 800 moviegoers.

Of other movies already on screen in Estonia, the Michael Jackson biopic "Michael" attracted over 2,800 viewers over the same weekend. Over the five weeks it has been shown in Estonia, the movie has attracted close to 54,000 viewers.

In third place is the film "The Devil Wears Prada 2," which attracted nearly 2,500 people to the cinema last weekend and has amassed nearly 44,000 visits since its release.

Guy Ritchie's new movie "In the Grey" was seen by just over a thousand people over the weekend and has garnered 4,400 views in two weeks.

Two children's movies, "The Sheep Detectives" (over 5,600 moviegoers in three weeks) and the animation "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" (which has racked up over 58,000 views in eight weeks), were also popular.

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