Baltic contemporary illustration and animation on display in Japan

The first exhibition of Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian contemporary illustration and animation will go on display in Japan's capital next month.

From June 1 to 14, Tokyo's Spiral Gallery will host the international exhibition "Baltic Island" featuring work by nearly 80 artists and filmmakers.

The illustration exhibition features more than 150 illustrations by 34 artists from the three countries, while the film program will screen approximately 50 films.

"Baltic illustration and animation are characterized by a strong authorial signature, a sensitive visual language and a willingness to constantly move between different boundaries — between the poetic and the sharp, the absurd and the vulnerable, the intimate and the political," the exhibition's head curator Bianka Soe said.

"The exhibition does not seek to define a single Baltic style, but instead opens up a diverse visual territory where different techniques, generations and worldviews coexist side by side," she continued, adding that what connects the Baltic states is attentiveness to atmosphere, imagery and the invisible.

The project has been led by the Lithuanian organization Koi Nippon in cooperation with the Estonian Academy of Arts and the Latvian Animation Association.

The Estonian artists and directors represented at the exhibition are Kaspar Jancis, Sander Joon, Kristi Kangilaski, Sergei Kibus, Kalju Kivi, Regina Lukk-Toompere, Lumimari, Pauline Heidmets, Rao Heidmets, Eiko Ojala, Anne Pikkov, Ülo Pikkov, Marja-Liisa Plats, Johanna Ruukholm, Ulla Saar, Pamela Samel, Marju Tammik, Jonas Taul, Priit Tender, Kristina Tort and Helen Unt.

You can view more information about the exhibition in English, here.

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