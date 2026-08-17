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Pictures: illustrator Eiko Ojala's first solo exhibition opens in Viljandi

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Eiko Ojala’s first solo exhibition opened at the Rüki Gallery.
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On 15 August, Eiko Ojala's exhibition "Meele märkused" ("Mind Notes") opened at the Rüki Gallery in Viljandi.

Illustrator and artist Eiko Ojala has created illustrations for publications such as National Geographic, Time, Le Monde, Politico, New Yorker, Washington Post and New York Times. His first solo exhibition brings into focus a lesser‑shown part of his work.

In the exhibition, Ojala's recognizable visual language moves beyond an illustrative function and concentrates on depicting the relationships between space, form and psychological states.

At the center of the series is a figure surrounded by geometric surfaces and forms that reference institutional or strictly defined interiors. Bodies sink, bend or are pressed against surfaces that simultaneously support and restrict their movement.

In the series presented at the exhibition, the emphasis shifts from narrative depiction to observing how built environments and surrounding spaces silently organize bodies, direct movement and shape a person's inner world through these invisible systems.

The curator is Lilian Hiob‑Küttis. "Meele märkused" will remain open at the Rüki Gallery until 26 September.

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