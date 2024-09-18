Gallery: Estonia's first ever illustration festival takes place in Tartu

Estonia's first ever illustration festival took place on Saturday, September 14 at Tartu's Aparaaditehas. The event included an illustrators' market, talks, presentations as well as several practical and creative workshops. Over 800 people attended the festival.

he festival featured a variety of workshops, including a botanical illustration workshop led by artist Mark Antonius Puhkan, a silkscreen workshop at the Sixth Planet studio and a risography printing workshop led by Mette Mari Kaljas and Ingmar Järve. There was also a creative paper collage workshop led by Hungarian graphic designer Regina Vitany.

The festival began with a presentation by Margo Tärn from Ecoprint, who introduced the audience to background of, and possibilities for, environmentally friendly printing. Tärn was followed by acclaimed illustrator Pamela Samel, who presented her journey as an illustrator so far. After Samel, there was a discussion with one of Estonia's most prominent designers and illustrators, Eiko Ojala. The day was rounded off with a presentation and panel discussion on "Artificial Intelligence and Creation."

