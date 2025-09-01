X!

Gallery: Tartu's 10th Apaaraditehas Festival takes place

The 10th Aparaaditehas Festival in Tartu.
The 10th Aparaaditehas Festival in Tartu. Source: Mana Kaasik
Last weekend, the tenth Aparaaditehas Festival took place in Tartu, with visitors enjoying 3 days of culture, music, and sports.

The festival began on Thursday, August 28, with a meditative dance performance on the roof terrace of Aparaaditehas by DeepDance Company entitled "Touching Boundaries."

The evening ended with the premiere of a newly completed film created by Tartu Film School students, "Once Upon a Time at Aparaaditehas...," at Club Gutenberg.

On Friday, August 29, the 16th Gallery Night took place, with 12 exhibition openings, 6 workshops, 4 concerts, and 4 themed tours.

On Saturday, August 30, Kastani tänav was closed to traffic to make room for the Müürilille flea market, street food vendors, and a series of other community-based activities. Art and music lovers were drawn to the Ajuokse alternative art market, the Plantäika plant lovers' market, and the Biit Me vinyl record market.

The Kastani tänav Open Table Tennis Championship, the Rampjam skateboarding competition, and a BMX Street Jam also took place.

Editor: Michael Cole, Neit-Eerik Nestor

Gallery: Tartu's 10th Apaaraditehas Festival takes place

