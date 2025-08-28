Aparaaditehas culture festival taking place in Tartu this weekend

This weekend (August 28–30), the 10th Aparaaditehas Festival takes place in Tartu. Visitors will have the chance to explore the cultural factory's hidden corners and exciting locations in the surrounding district.

The festival kicks off on Thursday, August 28, with the dance performance "Touching Boundaries" on the roof terrace of Aparaaditehas, and a premiere of the short "Once Upon a Time at Aparaaditehas...," which was filmed at the factory this summer.

On Friday, August 29, the 16th annual Gallery Night takes place, during which, in addition to galleries, art studios and other residents of the Aparaaditehas building will also open their doors. Visitors will have the opportunity to see 12 different exhibitions, take part in 6 separate workshops, listen to 4 live performances, and go on 4 guided tours, in Aparaaditehas itself and the surroundings area.

On Saturday, August 30, Kastani tänav will once again be closed to traffic and taken over by a flea market. The Ajuokse alternative art market, the Plantäika plant market, and the Biit Me curated record market will also be there. The Aparaaditehas pocket park will provide plenty of entertainment for children and families.

