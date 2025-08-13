Polish artist's new Tartu exhibition explores inherent fragility of living organisms

A new solo exhibition by Polish artist Paweł Matyszewski exploring both the beauty and fragility of an ever-changing world opens at Kogo Gallery in Tartu on Friday, August 15. "Momentary Organisms" represents the omnipresent notion of transformation and fragility inherent in every living organism as it undergoes the cycles of life and death.

"For several years, we have been organizing exchange exhibitions with galleries in the nearby region – in 2022 with Titanik Gallery in Turku, last year with Kim? in Riga, and this time with Le Guern Gallery in Warsaw," said Šelda Puķīte, curator of "Momentary Organisms" and Kogo Gallery's head of exhibition program and international projects.

"On the one hand, such exchanges increase the regional visibility of Estonian artists, and on the other, they bring to the local audience foreign artists whose work they might not otherwise encounter. And hopefully, these exchanges also remind us all that it is far more fruitful to collaborate than to compete," Puķīte added.

Paweł Matyszewski's created worlds are exuberant landscapes full of pulsating organisms that are as inviting and mesmerizing as they are disturbing and strange. Full of romantic notions and political emergencies, beauty and sensuality, as well as decline, his patchwork-like abstractions can be seen as nature in constant flux, processing all living tissue, composting bodies, knowledge and emotions into new, marvelous substances.

Paweł Matyszewski in his studio in Łękobudy village in Poland. Source: Tomasz Markowski

Paweł's approach can be described as Frankensteinian, as he constantly attempts to create images of new organisms by dissecting and restitching together different plant and human body parts. Everything in his works is positioned in a fusion of shared relationships that highlights the interconnectedness of species.

"Momentary Organisms" opens at Tartu's Kogo Gallery on Friday, August 15 at 6 p.m. and will remain on view until September 27.

The exhibition is part of Kogo Gallery's 2025 program "Thrifters and Transformers" and is organized in collaboration with Le Guern Gallery in Warsaw, which focuses on exhibiting the work of emerging artists from the Polish and international art scene.

More information is available here.

---

