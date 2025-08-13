X!

Polish artist's new Tartu exhibition explores inherent fragility of living organisms

News
Paweł Matyszewski in his studio in Łękobudy village in Poland.
Paweł Matyszewski in his studio in Łękobudy village in Poland. Source: Tomasz Markowski
News

A new solo exhibition by Polish artist Paweł Matyszewski exploring both the beauty and fragility of an ever-changing world opens at Kogo Gallery in Tartu on Friday, August 15. "Momentary Organisms" represents the omnipresent notion of transformation and fragility inherent in every living organism as it undergoes the cycles of life and death.

"For several years, we have been organizing exchange exhibitions with galleries in the nearby region – in 2022 with Titanik Gallery in Turku, last year with Kim? in Riga, and this time with Le Guern Gallery in Warsaw," said Šelda Puķīte, curator of "Momentary Organisms" and Kogo Gallery's head of exhibition program and international projects.

"On the one hand, such exchanges increase the regional visibility of Estonian artists, and on the other, they bring to the local audience foreign artists whose work they might not otherwise encounter. And hopefully, these exchanges also remind us all that it is far more fruitful to collaborate than to compete," Puķīte added.

Paweł Matyszewski's created worlds are exuberant landscapes full of pulsating organisms that are as inviting and mesmerizing as they are disturbing and strange. Full of romantic notions and political emergencies, beauty and sensuality, as well as decline, his patchwork-like abstractions can be seen as nature in constant flux, processing all living tissue, composting bodies, knowledge and emotions into new, marvelous substances.

Paweł Matyszewski in his studio in Łękobudy village in Poland. Source: Tomasz Markowski

Paweł's approach can be described as Frankensteinian, as he constantly attempts to create images of new organisms by dissecting and restitching together different plant and human body parts. Everything in his works is positioned in a fusion of shared relationships that highlights the interconnectedness of species.

"Momentary Organisms" opens at Tartu's Kogo Gallery on Friday, August 15 at 6 p.m. and will remain on view until September 27.

The exhibition is part of Kogo Gallery's 2025 program "Thrifters and Transformers" and is organized in collaboration with Le Guern Gallery in Warsaw, which focuses on exhibiting the work of emerging artists from the Polish and international art scene.

More information is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:54

Government unsure if state budget funds sufficient to boost salaries

19:49

Polish artist's new Tartu exhibition explores inherent fragility of living organisms

19:30

Ireland Music Week places spotlight on Baltics in special focus program

19:06

Gallery: Estonia's Reti Saks opens new bronze sculpture show in Tallinn

18:34

Man who fled Estonian courthouse caught at German border

18:01

State cracks down on broadband support for arbitrary addresses

17:35

Estonian rapper Genka: I could make a living doing this alone

17:21

Ferry serving remote Estonian island breaks down for second time this month

16:57

Poor spring and summer means apple crop this year will not be a bumper one

16:33

Imre Kaas: When politicians know public interests better than the public

be prepared!

Most Read articles

12.08

Estonia installs gates and roadblocks at 3 Russian border crossings

11:39

Estonia detains Polish man for crossing border on inflatable mattress to allegedly join Russia's war

12.08

Researcher: Estonia's bear population hits all time record

12.08

Perseids meteor shower peak viewing nights arrive

15:44

Estonia expels Russian diplomat for subversive activities Updated

12.08

800 tonnes of sand used for public beach volleyball courts in Tallinn's Freedom Square

14:56

Estonia's national mail carrier buys critical Facebook group

10:28

US court hands Estonian citizens 16-month sentence in US$577 million crypto fraud

12.08

Kaja Kallas: Putin going to Alaska for photo op with Trump, sanctions postponement

12.08

Pop-up restaurants open for 175km Peipsi Food Street festival this weekend

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo