Latvian artist's Tartu exhibition imagines empowering forms of women's self-realization

Sabīne Vernere.
Sabīne Vernere. Source: Filips Smits
Latvian artist Sabīne Vernere's new solo exhibition at Tartu's Kogo Gallery imagines empowering forms of women's self-realization that are rarely visible in recent Baltic history.

With "Femme Forte," Vernere, who has become known for working primarily with black pigments, turns toward vivid color, taking inspiration from the sun itself.

The artist invites viewers to imagine empowering examples of women's self-realization – stories that are scarce in recent Baltic history.

There have undoubtedly been women in this region who led successful creative and professional lives despite the obligations and constraints placed upon them. However, these successes often came at the expense of personal well-being.

The representations of the female in Vernere's new works are imbued with an energy captured in the braided anatomy of joints and tissues and ready to burst out.

Alongside them, enlivened figures are already moving, striving forward and upward. And there are also supple, tender hand- or budlike forms tentatively exploring the surface.

Both Vernere's earlier practice and her new, hopeful visions shape our understanding of free women. We witness figures who move forward with purpose to carve out lives of creativity and beauty.

"Femme Forte" opens at Kogo Gallery on Thursday, February 12 and will remain on display until April 11.

The exhibition is curated by Estonian curator and critic Maria Helen Känd.

More information about "Femme Forte" is available here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

