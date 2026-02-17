X!

Gallery: Seaplane Harbor Museum's new exhibition showcases 'The call of the sea'

News
“Mere kutse. Eesti Meremuuseumi kunstikogu” exhibition at the Estonian Maritime Museum.
Open gallery
24 photos
News

A new exhibition has opened at the Seaplane Harbor Museum in Tallinn, honoring artists across generations and countries who answered the sea's call with brushstrokes.

Titled "Mere kutse. Eesti Meremuuseumi kunstikogu" ("The Call of the Sea. Estonian Maritime Museum's Art Collection"), items date back to the 1930s, when the museum was founded and at a time when Estonia was an independent republic.

As well as paintings, models, photographs and documents, paintings also found their way into the overall collection.

"For us, art is primarily a visual document, a historical source or, above all, informative material. We do not collect works meant to dazzle with beauty or captivate the viewer with a play of colors; instead, we want them to help convey, to some extent, the story of Estonian maritime history that the Estonian Maritime Museum seeks to tell and preserve," said curator and keeper of the art collection Laura Jamsja.

Numbering more than 900 works, the collection today is one of the most distinctive in Estonia's art landscape – not least because most of the authors represented were not professional artists, and mostly earned their living from the sea.

"The artists in our collection are people who found their profession in maritime fields as captains, sailors or naval officers; there are also clergymen and house painters, yet something about the calling of the sea inspired them to capture their experiences in oil paintings or watercolors," Jamsja went on.

With the help of AI, a special corner has been set up for younger visitors to the exhibition, which is also accessible to people with disabilities, including with sign language explanations to audio description. Some of the works can also be experienced kinesthetically.

"When we created these tactile exhibits, they always have to be tested with representatives of the target group, and our great colleague, who is non-sighted and always helps us with exhibitions, felt out these exhibits, and their first reaction was: 'They are so beautiful!' So the concept of beauty truly is universal," project manager Kadi Karine explained.

An accompanying book has been published, offering a more detailed overview of the fate and content of the art collection.

The maritime museum's site in English is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karmen Rebane

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:01

Jaak Aaviksoo: Chain has fallen off the Estonian education bicycle

14:51

Casinos voluntarily pay €500,000 in donations after tax error

14:35

Police visited Tallinn children's safe house before drugs death

13:54

Margus Tsahkna: Estonia's goal is peace in Ukraine, but not Munich or Yalta

13:22

Gallery: Seaplane Harbor Museum's new exhibition showcases 'The call of the sea'

12:55

Average old-age pension rises to €860 from April

12:28

Watch again: Eesti Laul 2026 grand final on Jupiter Updated

12:24

Ukraine's heavyweight world champ Oleksandr Usyk in Tallinn: The IOC is weak

11:47

Tallinn wants electric scooter rules enshrined in the law

11:11

Sea ice conditions delaying Saaremaa connections on Regula ferry by up to an hour

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.02

Income tax declarations can be submitted from Monday

16.02

Employers and unions agree on €946 as Estonia's new minimum wage

15.02

Saaremaa-Hiiumaa ice road closes after large crack forms

16.02

'Key milestone' unified transport ticket platform being rolled out this year

07:08

Tallinn issues building permit for new 'Talsinki' quarter

16.02

Isamaa kicks out Tartu councilor over Holocaust remarks

16.02

Dry firewood in Estonia all sold out as deep winter freeze continues

15.02

New ice road opens between Vormsi and mainland Estonia

15.02

Vanilla Ninja to represent Estonia at 2026 Eurovision Song Contest

16.02

Overestimated inflation rate will impact Estonia's economy for years to come

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo