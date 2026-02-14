Gallery: Marita Liivak's new Pärnu exhibition explores privilege of introspection

On Wednesday, "The Privilege of Introspection," a new exhibition by Estonian artist Marita Liivak, opened at the Pärnu City Gallery Artists' House.

The exhibition brings together paintings Liivak created during a residency in Brussels, in which the artist explores adaptation and the search for security in a new spiritual and physical space.

At first glance, viewers may expect depictions of physical intimacy from Liivak, who has often been associated with painting nudes. However, the works in "The Privilege of Introspection," shift the meaning of intimacy to a more spiritual and emotional form.

"I looked for evidence of security around me, both at home and in public spaces. I first captured moments of peace and tranquility in photographs and then carefully transferred them to canvas," Liivak said.

For Liivak, the dialogue between different visual styles is also a special element of the exhibition.

"In this exhibition, for the first time, my expressionist paintings meet realistic documentary art. I used to be in conflict with the divergence of my two styles, but now I have found a way for them to support each other and engage in dialogue, sharing stories from different perspectives with the viewer," Liivak explained.

"The Privilege of Introspection" will remain open until March 7.

More information is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!