Gallery: International exhibition 'Man and Woman: SOS' opens in Pärnu

On June 2, the Pärnu Museum of New Art will open the 31st international nude art exhibition: Man and Woman: SOS – Save our Souls!" ("Mees ja naine: SOS – Päästke meie hinged!'), inspired by two of the most tragic shipwrecks in the Baltic Sea during the last century.

Eighty years ago, more than 3,000 men, women, and children were aboard the "Moero" which left Tallinn on September 21, 1944. The next morning, Soviet planes spotted the boat about 20 miles off Latvia's coast and sank it.

Thirty years ago on September 27, 1994, the ship "Estonia" set sail from the port of Tallinn. After midnight, the ship met its fate after an unprecedented storm that destroyed the ship's bow. There were around 1,000 people abroad of whom only 137 returned home.

"On board the ship were people who are still missing. Can we keep their spirits alive until we meet them in the afterlife? Or do we continue to believe in the continuation of miracles that have brought back the dear souls of coastal people to earthly life before?" the exhibition directors asked.

The exhibition artists are: Jose Maria Ansalone (Argentina), Ana Maria Lorenzen (Chile), Elina Brotherus, Viggo Wallensköld (Finland), Odd Nerdrum, Helene Knoop (Norway), Mark Sadan (US), Ilona Januliene (Lithuania), Maija Purgale (Läti), Rafal Olbinski (Poland), Marina Škarupa, Anatoli Varvarov, Ivan Tsupka, Vadõm Ištšenko (Ukraine), Ashot Jegikjan (Armenia), Jüri Arrak, Jaan Paavle, Silva Eher, Peeter Mudist, Johanna Mudist, Mall Nukke, Philiph Arvo Luik, Saskia Järve, Kalli Kalde, Heli Tuksam, Anu Muiste, Ulvi Oro, Eve Valper, Anna Kõuhkna, Ruth Huimerind, Eve Kruuse, Ly Kaalma, Erki Kannus, Einar Vene, Sirje Piir, Silvi Lepparu, Ingmar Roomets, Maret Suurmets-Kuura, Tõnu Noorits, Lola Tehver, Katrin Rüütli (Estonia). The curatoris Mark Soosaar.

The exhibition at the Pärnu Museum of New Art will remain open until September 29, 2024

