Pärnu downpour leads to flooded streets and trapped vehicles

News
Flooded streets in central Pärnu, Monday, June 3, 2023.
Flooded streets in central Pärnu, Monday, June 3, 2023. Source: ERR
News

The southwestern city of Pärnu on Monday received a month's worth of rain in just an hour and a half, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

The deluge inundated storm drain and sewer systems, leading to flooding in city center streets.

Some vehicles had to be abandoned as a result of the downpour.

AK reported that the last time rainfall of this volume had been seen in Pärnu, Estonia's summer capital, was in the January 2005 storm.

A total of 52 millimeters of rain fell on Monday, in a short period of time.

Meteorologist Kaido Ennok told AK that showers of that intensity are caused by cloud forming rapidly within hot air masses.

Ennok said: "Yesterday, it was clear from the radar that this cloud formed within just minutes. Then in just 20 minutes, over 20 millimeters of rain came down."

AK reported on vehicles trapped in the water.

Auto experts say the electronics systems found in modern-day cars are particularly sensitive to water damage.

Meelis Pajumägi, head of Topauto Pärnu, a local dealership, said: "When you drive into particularly deep water, it can flood the so-called 'lungs' of the car. Where possible – and you can see how deep the water is here – it is best to drive slowly. Then if you see that it's getting very bad, it's best to stop altogether."

Roman Vaba, head of technical services at water supplier Pärnu Vesi, said the situation was unprecedented. "Even long-time employees don't remember anything like this," he said.

"No sewer or storm water system can handle volumes like this in one go."

The situation was most challenging at the lower intersections of the city center, where Toomas Tammela, chief traffic specialist at Pärnu City Government, noted that diversions had been put in place for traffic, and solutions to the problems were being sought.

In several places, the force of the water ripped maintenance hole covers off, in some cases leading to water entering the basements of residential buildings.

Roman Vaba said that while pipelines will not be replaced solely as a result of the recent calamity, future planning will take storm flow into consideration more.

"There shouldn't be so many hard surfaces where rainwater accumulates. Green areas, ditches, and ponds are very beneficial," he outlined.

AK reported that no damage claims had yet reached Pärnu Vesi or the city government.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Kristi Raidla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:37

Oil tank on fire in North Tallinn

13:23

Lawyer: People should not live in fear of state monitoring bank accounts

12:57

Finance ministry: MTA can monitor corporate bank accounts only

12:22

Tartu Song Festival general tickets sell out

12:22

Expert: European Parliament election results hinge greatly on turnout

11:49

Statistics: April industrial production down 4.7 percent on year

11:31

Government approves negative supplementary draft budget for 2024

11:15

Poll: Support for EKRE on decline for fifth consecutive week

10:41

Pärnu downpour leads to flooded streets and trapped vehicles

10:07

€100 million pledged Estonian annual aid to Ukraine raises state budget questions

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.06

Tallinn to build a 14-kilometer linear park

04.06

Feature: First Estonian flag, hidden for decades, turns 140

04.06

Estonia's average life expectancy breaks new record

04.06

Several important Tallinn streets closed this summer due to repair work

04.06

Ministry wants to amend law to make employment contracts more flexible

04.06

Heavy rain brings central Pärnu traffic almost to a standstill

04.06

Estonia to spend €1.5 billion on ammunition over next four years

25.05

Science fiction debate: Why have we stopped imagining futures?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo