Pärnu downpour leads to flooded streets and trapped vehicles

The southwestern city of Pärnu on Monday received a month's worth of rain in just an hour and a half, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

The deluge inundated storm drain and sewer systems, leading to flooding in city center streets.

Some vehicles had to be abandoned as a result of the downpour.

AK reported that the last time rainfall of this volume had been seen in Pärnu, Estonia's summer capital, was in the January 2005 storm.

A total of 52 millimeters of rain fell on Monday, in a short period of time.

Meteorologist Kaido Ennok told AK that showers of that intensity are caused by cloud forming rapidly within hot air masses.

Ennok said: "Yesterday, it was clear from the radar that this cloud formed within just minutes. Then in just 20 minutes, over 20 millimeters of rain came down."

AK reported on vehicles trapped in the water.

Auto experts say the electronics systems found in modern-day cars are particularly sensitive to water damage.

Meelis Pajumägi, head of Topauto Pärnu, a local dealership, said: "When you drive into particularly deep water, it can flood the so-called 'lungs' of the car. Where possible – and you can see how deep the water is here – it is best to drive slowly. Then if you see that it's getting very bad, it's best to stop altogether."

Roman Vaba, head of technical services at water supplier Pärnu Vesi, said the situation was unprecedented. "Even long-time employees don't remember anything like this," he said.

"No sewer or storm water system can handle volumes like this in one go."

The situation was most challenging at the lower intersections of the city center, where Toomas Tammela, chief traffic specialist at Pärnu City Government, noted that diversions had been put in place for traffic, and solutions to the problems were being sought.

In several places, the force of the water ripped maintenance hole covers off, in some cases leading to water entering the basements of residential buildings.

Roman Vaba said that while pipelines will not be replaced solely as a result of the recent calamity, future planning will take storm flow into consideration more.

"There shouldn't be so many hard surfaces where rainwater accumulates. Green areas, ditches, and ponds are very beneficial," he outlined.

AK reported that no damage claims had yet reached Pärnu Vesi or the city government.

--

