'Young and Hungry' artists exhibition opens in Pärnu

Pärnu School of Arts graduates exhibition
Pärnu School of Arts graduates exhibition "Young and Hungry". Source: ERR
This year's Pärnu School of Arts graduates' exhibition focuses on hunger – both for work and life – and opened at the Pärnu City Gallery Artists House earlier this week.

For the third year in a row, artists display their works, most of which have been created over the past year. The graduates put on the exhibition themselves and came up with the title "Young and Hungry" ("Noored ja näljased").

Thomas Kaljula, a Pärnu School of Arts graduate, explained: "The chosen title represents the empty stomach that you get during work, as well as the mental hunger telling you to do what your soul desires."

Kaljula's works include photography, gravure, and drawings. The young artist admitted that displaying his pieces was daunting. "But at the same time, I can show what I have been doing at school all this time," he noted.

A video installation at the exhibition anonymously collected people's concerns and placed them inside misfortune cookies.

"Instead of finding a positive wish for the future when you open the cookie, you get someone else's worries. In the video, we open the cookies and read out their troubles," Olivia Moorits, Pärnu School of Arts graduate, told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

The exhibition is open until June 15 at the Pärnu City Gallery Artists House.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Lotta Raidna

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

'Young and Hungry' artists exhibition opens in Pärnu

