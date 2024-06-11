New installation spotlights Räpina's centuries-long history of papermaking

News
"Birches Cubed" opening at Räpina Paper Factory on Friday. June 7, 2024. Source: Toivo Lees
News

On June 7, a new permanent installation, "Birches Cubed," was opened in front of Räpina Paper Factory, dedicated to the long history of not just papermaking, but also specifically papermaking in Räpina.

Located on the grassy road verge opposite the factory's main gate, the new installation features clay molds, bales of waste paper and a basin built from bricks filled with shredded currency mixed into waste paper pulp, illustrating how different types of paper are recycled.

"This is now a spot in Southeastern Estonia that has been touched by a group of artists, and one such spot, one such meaningless spot along the side of the road has been given meaning and form," Räpina Paper Factory CEO Kaur Palm said on Friday, the day of the opening. "We see this as the face [of our factory] – and a gateway for our guests."

In a nod to the fact that paper was historically made in Räpina from birchwood are 18 birch trees likewise newly planted by the installation – a firm commitment by the project's lead artist Ingrid Allik.

"They use only recycled waste paper here; they don't cut down any trees for their industry," Allik explained. "So I really wanted to plant birches to symbolize this: 'Let's let the birch trees grow and we'll make paper out of old recycled paper.'"

Räpina Paper Factory has been operating since 1734, making it the oldest consecutively operating factory in Estonia today, Tartu 2024 noted in a press release.

Last summer, Allik and colleagues from Estonia and Finland held an artist residency at the paper factory and Räpina Creative House, which gave rise to the installation opened last week.

"This new landmark in the urban space combines landscape design and elements created by the artists which are characteristic of the history of [papermaking] in Räpina," the description reads. "Through such actions as mixing clay and paper dust left over by the factory, constructing new elements out of the edges produced by the factory and exhibiting [bales] of scrap paper, Allik composes an environment which invites the viewer to discover, touch and even climb on different materials."

Click here to read more about "Birches Cubed" and the "ArCo3 – Artists in Collections, Communities and Collectives" project, part of the main program of the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024.

"Birches Cubed" opening at Räpina Paper Factory on Friday. June 7, 2024. Source: Toivo Lees

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Aili Vahtla

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:37

Siiri Salupere: What to fear and what not to fear about nuclear energy

17:05

Study: Noise from Nursipalu expansion excessive a few days a year

17:04

Rait Kuuse: Transitioning to Estonian education to make society safer

16:49

New installation spotlights Räpina's centuries-long history of papermaking

16:43

Speed cameras active on Tallinn's Reidi tee from July 1

16:10

Watch live: Estonia face Lithuania in Baltic Cup final on Tuesday evening

15:53

Eastern border monitoring tender includes Chinese technology

15:46

Street art festival welcomes spring with colorful new murals in Elva Municipality

15:19

Government tones down size and hydrogen ambition of new ferry

14:55

Gallery: Eero Alev's solo exhibition 'Broken Sun' opens at Tütar Gallery

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.06

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

09.06

First new electric train to reach Estonia on Monday

10.06

Wealthy tourists looking for custom experiences in Estonia

10.06

Preventable poisonings in young children on rise in Estonia

10.06

New estimate puts Rail Baltic cost at €15.3 billion

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

13:22

Estonia sending short-range air defense to Ukraine

10:54

Major Tallinn construction works prove to be millions more expensive

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo