International art exhibition 'Wild Bits' opens in south Estonia

On Sunday, " Wild Bits " ("Metsikud bitid"), a large outdoor exhibition, opens on the outskirts of Neerut village in Ottepää, south Estonia. Fifteen technological installations from around the world can be seen at the art farm, Maajaam.

Spread along a three-kilometer hiking trail, visitors will get an insight into artworks examining the relationship between people, nature, and technology.

One work by a Taiwanese artist featured a 54-meter conveyor belt between the forest and grassland is asking viewers to contemplate how our everyday activities affect the landscape.

"Nowadays, when we have become accustomed to being in a technological environment, and perhaps even losing contact with nature, it is of utmost importance to be in a sparse environment that deals with complicated subjects in this specific way," exhibition co-curator Mari-Liis Rebane told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Additionally, a piece by French artist "World Wind Radio" which plays radio stations from different parts of the world depending on the speed and direction of the wind blowing at the moment.

Three Viennese artists also explore sound. Their work includes a system that creates different sounds using light-sensitive circuits.

"The idea is so every piece is affected by the sun. This composition lasts for three months and depends on the movements of the sun, as well as the change in the shadows, and the drift of the passing clouds. The large speakers work as parabolic sound mirrors that create specific sound waves. It is a very interesting effect because you can walk into the sound waves, and it sounds closer than it actually is," explained artists Andreas Sißler and Klemens Kohlweis.

The installations have been made by Estonian and international artists.

The exhibition is open until the end of summer and is part of the Tartu 2024 program. "Wild Bits" has been on show across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania over the last three years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!