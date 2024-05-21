Gallery: 'Lifesaver' art installation opens on Tartu's Toomemägi

News
The
The "Lifesaver" installation on Tartu's Tommemägi. Source: Luisa Greta Vilo
News

"Lifesaver," a new art installation created by Valdek Lauri, who works in the field of digital media, jewelry and metalwork has opened on Tartu's Toomemägi. The purpose of the project is to open up a crucial field of modern science and research – genetics – through a symbiosis of art and science.

According to a Tartu 2024 press release, "Lifesaver" forms part of the broader "Toomemägi Revisited," project, which aims to bring this area that is so central to the city of Tartu back to life, with light, culture and science.

Genetics has become and an increasingly important research discipline due to its connections to a number of other fields including personalized medicine, archaeology and mental health. In Estonia, awareness of genetics in society has grown thanks to the work of the University of Tartu's Estonian Biobank, which has obtained genetic samples from 20 percent of the country's adult population.

More information about the "Lifesaver" project is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Michael Cole

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:30

Timothy Snyder: War should have ended in 2022 with Ukraine's victory

18:29

Estonian MPs deem ICC's request for Netanyahu's arrest inappropriate

18:28

Estonia will not join Latvia, Lithuania's joint EXPO pavilion

18:02

Feature | A symbol of Ukrainian spirit: Vyshyvanka Day in Tallinn

17:54

Gallery: Estonian sustainable design showcased in New York

17:25

Viljandi becomes episcopal town

16:49

Chairman: Minister made false claims about Center, Toom

16:42

Experts: Estonia's producer price index falls due to lower raw material costs

16:07

Estonia's Mark Lajal out of French Open in first qualifying round

15:30

Gallery: 'Lifesaver' art installation opens on Tartu's Toomemägi

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

20.05

Estonia's cost of living increase actually outstrips inflation

20.05

Language Board: We can't enforce Estonian requirements

10:18

Tallink ferry Superfast IX returns to Estonia after 15 years

20.05

Today and 20 years ago: Which EU countries' citizens live in Estonia?

07:27

Latvia prosecution wants prison time for Estonian businessman Oleg Ossinovski

14:26

Estonia retains two Michelin-starred restaurants

19.05

Almost 1,000 Swedish punks visit Tallinn

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo