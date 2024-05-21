Gallery: 'Lifesaver' art installation opens on Tartu's Toomemägi

"Lifesaver," a new art installation created by Valdek Lauri, who works in the field of digital media, jewelry and metalwork has opened on Tartu's Toomemägi. The purpose of the project is to open up a crucial field of modern science and research – genetics – through a symbiosis of art and science.

According to a Tartu 2024 press release, "Lifesaver" forms part of the broader "Toomemägi Revisited," project, which aims to bring this area that is so central to the city of Tartu back to life, with light, culture and science.

Genetics has become and an increasingly important research discipline due to its connections to a number of other fields including personalized medicine, archaeology and mental health. In Estonia, awareness of genetics in society has grown thanks to the work of the University of Tartu's Estonian Biobank, which has obtained genetic samples from 20 percent of the country's adult population.

