Watch: 'Kissing Tartu' concert marks 30 years of Eurovision

On Saturday evening, the "Kissing Tartu" concert was held in Estonia's second-largest city and a "joint kiss" took place during the event.

The concert marked the 30th anniversary of Estonia's involvement in the Eurovision Song Contest and during the event, viewers were invited to celebrate by "sharing a kiss."

Estonia's former Eurovision entrants performed on a stage built around the "Kissing Students" statue on Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats), and included performers such as Elina Netšajeva, Ott Lepland, and Alika Milova.

There were also several international artists such as Sweden's Victor Crone and 2014 Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst from Austria.

The concert was broadcast on ETV and can be watched below.

The evening's concert ended the "Kissing Tartu" program which also featured educational events.

Photos from the rehearsal concert on Friday evening can be seen below.

