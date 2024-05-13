Free Tartu concert invites participants to 'share a kiss'

This Saturday (May 18), a free concert is set to take place in Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) marking the 30th anniversary of Estonia's involvement in the Eurovision Song Contest. During the concert, participants will be invited to celebrate by "sharing a kiss."

The crowd will be entertained by a host of former Eurovision stars, including 2014 winner Conchita Wurst (Austria), Swedish singer Victor Crone who sang for Estonia at the contest in 2019, and Estonia's 2023 representative Alika.

According to a press release, the "Kissing Tartu program ends with a concert on the Town Hall square, in which we value openness, humanity and respect and wish that everyone in Tartu and Estonia is treated well, regardless of their nationality, race, age, gender and worldview."

"At the concert, beloved Eurovision songs from Estonia and Europe will be sung, which tell the story of Tartu, Estonia and Europe. A joint kiss can be a romantic kiss, a kiss on the cheek with a friend, a hug or a parent kissing their child."

A five-part "micro-series" created especially for the event, will also be shown. In the series, two young scientists played by actors Maarja Johanna Mägi and Kaarel Pogga attempt to solve the mystery of the "kissing epidemic" that has hit Tartu in an X-Files-like mystery.

Before the evening concert, there will also be a performance of Eurovision hits from years gone by from young Laulupesa singers and Shaté dancers starting at 4 p.m. in Town Hall Square.

"Kissing Tartu" is part of the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 main program.

