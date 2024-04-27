Lux Express launches new night service from Tartu to Riga

Coach operator Lux Express has announced the launch of a new night bus service between Tartu and Latvian capital Riga starting May 1.

Buses will depart every evening from Tartu at 11.55 p.m., bringing passengers to the center of Riga in the early hours of the following morning. The buses will arrive at Riga Airport at 4:20 a.m.

According a press release, the new departures will provide convenient access to early morning flights from Riga Airport, which offers flights to more than 20 European destinations as well as connections to locations further afield.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!