Tartu buses run according to summer schedule from Monday

A bus in Tartu,
A bus in Tartu, Source: Mana Kaasik
From Monday June 10 until August 25, public buses in Tartu will be operating according to the summer timetable.

On bus routes 1, 2 and 4, the intervals between buses will be 20 minutes during the summer months. On bus route 6, there will be 30 minutes between bus departures. For all other routes, the frequency of departures will remain unchanged.

More detailed information about bus schedules in Tartu and throughout Estonia can be found here.

Editor: Michael Cole

