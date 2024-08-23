Tartu installs 54 new electronic information boards at city bus stops

This week, 54 new electronic information boards have been installed at Tartu bus stops, replacing those that have seen better days.

According to a City of Tartu press release, the new boards' displays are more discreet and modern in appearance, and also easier for bus passengers to read.

The new information boards also use a more reliable and accurate software solution than before. After some fine-tuning, the new displays will show more accurate information regarding bus arrival times.

The previous bus stop information boards had reached the end of their lifespan, with the oldest having already been in use for over ten years. Due to their age, technical failures had become too frequent and repairing them was deemed to be an arduous process.



