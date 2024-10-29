X!

Tartu to retain front door only entry policy on evening buses from November

News
Tartu bus.
Tartu bus. Source: City of Tartu
News

Launched in August, the City of Tartu's campaign to ensure passengers only enter city buses via the front door between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., is set to continue after the completion of the initial pilot project. Data collected shows that the number of registered trips recorded during the pilot project were up twenty-five percent compared to the same time period a year ago.

"The pilot project has confirmed that the requirement to enter through the front door facilitates the registration of rides," said Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm.

"In September and October, the registration of rides during the pilot project increased by 23 percent and 25 percent, respectively, compared to 2023. Particularly noticeable is the increase in the evening hours, where the number of registrations was at times almost 50 percent higher than last fall," Tamm added.

"Although the full impact on ticket sales is not yet clear due to periodic tickets, hourly ticket sales have increased by nearly 15 percent. This additional revenue is essential for the development of public transport," said Tamm.

At the beginning of September, nearly 1,000 bus passengers responded to the pilot project feedback survey on the City of Tartu's website, sharing their experiences and suggestions on how to make it more convenient for users to enter the bus via the front door.

As the feedback pointed out that entering through the front door still creates confusion and feels inconvenient, the city is now introducing clearer markings to its buses and directing bus drivers to behave more uniformly to reduce possible misunderstandings.

Tartu City Government launched a pilot project to only allow bus entry through the front door this summer because, according to data collected, a significant number of passengers use the city's buses without paying for tickets, especially during evening hours. Each year, Tartu loses an estimated €500,000 due to passengers without tickets – money which could be used to further develop its bus services.

After the completion of the pilot project, it will become mandatory, starting in November, to enter city buses from 7 p.m. to  7 a.m. through the front door and exit via the rear doors. When entering through the front door, passengers must register their ticket at the first detector.

Passengers using wheelchairs can enter the bus at any time through the rear doors, and passengers using assistive devices (e.g. wheelchair, rollator) can signal their desire to enter via the button next to the middle doors.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Svet: Latvia's Rail Baltica problem is construction of central Riga link

19:51

Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett to perform in Tallinn next May

19:37

Volatile wind behind Estonia's fluctuating electricity prices

19:31

Tartu to retain front door only entry policy on evening buses from November

19:11

PÖFF announces movies selected for 2024 Baltic Film Competition

18:43

Tallinn proposes initiating detailed planning for Kakumäe beach area

18:18

Estonia beat Latvia 1-0 in final to retain Baltic Cup

17:40

Gallery: Tallinn students create record-breaking 43-meter-long sandwich

17:16

Minister: Despondent economic analysis from before good decisions made

16:59

Suure-Lähtru baby killing case reaches court

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.10

Residents say Tallinn's Old Town not a safe place to live

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.10

Cafes, restaurants across Estonia to protest tax hikes on October 31

28.10

Natalie Mets: I disagree that Tallinn's Old Town turning into ghetto

28.10

Wise chief executive fined £350,000 for breaking UK tax rules

07:31

Tallinn wants to stop 'Eastern European traffic culture' on Laikmaa, Hobujaama

08:42

Tallinn looking to increase security presence in Old Town

08:11

Estonia has some of Europe's most expensive public electric car charging services

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo