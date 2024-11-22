Weekend night buses to launch in Tartu in December

Night buses will start running in Tartu from the beginning of December on Friday and Saturday nights to increase safety and reduce traffic.

The idea was proposed by the City of Tartu Youth Council a pilot project will take place until the end of the spring.

From the first weekend of December, line 22 will have three buses each night.

"Taking the bus is a daily routine for young people. We looked into situations where they cannot use it and found that the main issue is getting home at night. We analyzed various routes and their costs to the city budget. Adding additional departures to route No. 22 turned out to be the best solution," chairman Henn Kaaleb Humal said.

Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm said the idea was reasonable as the city has a lively nightlife on weekends.

"I believe that in good cooperation with the Youth Council, it will be possible to successfully inform young people about the availability of night buses, and these night routes will attract plenty of users. Of course, night buses are not intended solely for young people; the additional nighttime departures will also provide a way home for workers whose shifts end late at night," said Tamm.

Line No. 22 passes through the districts of Karlova, Ropka, Varik, Tammelinna, Veerik, Tähtvere, Supilinna, the city center and Annelinna.

