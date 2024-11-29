X!

Tartu bus cards increase in price from December 1

Ticket machine on a Tartu bus.
Ticket machine on a Tartu bus. Source: Joonas Sisak
From December 1, Tartu bus cards will increase in price from €2 to €3.

The price change applies to all bus cards sold by Ridango AS throughout Estonia. At the same time, the Mifare Plus card, which is more secure than the previous cards, will be introduced. Existing Mifare Classic cards will continue to be valid and do not need to be replaced.

The new bus cards will be sold on a rolling basis, depending on the number of cards available at points of sale. The new cards will not differ in appearance or functionality from the existing cards.

According to a City of Tartu press release, the price increase is due to higher production and administrative costs as well as a rise in the VAT rate. The price of a bus pass had previously been unchanged since the electronic bus pass was introduced in 2015.

Editor: Michael Cole

Tartu bus cards increase in price from December 1

