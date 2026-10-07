Eesti Energia given conditional permit to heat Narva with shale oil

The Environmental Board has granted Eesti Energia permission to use shale oil instead of natural gas to heat Narva. However, it may only do so if there is a risk of disruption to gas supplies.

Narva was last heated using shale oil four years ago when natural gas prices were extremely high. At the time, Enefit Power was permitted to use shale oil throughout the heating season.

Enefit Power is indeed forecasting supply problems this year, but it remains uncertain whether it will be able to use cheaper shale oil.

"I can't confirm with 100 percent certainty right now, although I'm optimistic that we will be able to use it. The analysis is still underway, so I'll be able to give a definitive answer once it is complete. They granted us an environmental permit, but it is conditional, so we now have to analyze it — what we can offer the city on the one hand and, on the other, the risk of disruptions to the gas supply," said Enefit Power CEO Raine Pajo.

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