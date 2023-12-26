Tallinn night bus service to continue in 2024, with new routes added

Poster publicizing Tallinn's night buses, which first came into service in the spring.
Poster publicizing Tallinn's night buses, which first came into service in the spring. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Night buses in Tallinn have passed their trial period successfully, showing there is a continued demand for the service, city authorities say.

Tallinn City Government says the night bus project launched earlier this year has been a success, as evidenced both by the two new night bus lines to be added from next year and fact that the service has moved from a trial basis, to a more permanent one,

As reported by ERR News, the night bus service will cost around €830,000 per year.

Despite the late hour and the fact that night bus passengers necessarily include those returning from a night out on the town, no serious incidents have been reported, Natalie Mets (SDE), an advisor to the Social Democrats' deputy mayors of Tallinn, Madle Lippus and Joosep Vimm, said.

Mets told AK that: "We haven't seen any incidents where a security guard has had to intervene. The one thing bus drivers have reported is that the night time passengers differ from day time passengers only in that they tend to laugh more."

"Certainly we will continue to continuously monitor data and research on use. If some routes turn out to be completely empty, there would be no reason to continue with them, but I would definitely like to revisit the topic before the summer, and think about whether the routes could be started again on Thursdays and Fridays," Mets went on.

All the night bus routes travel from the Balti Jaam station in central Tallinn and radiate to outlying areas of the capital, or even slightly beyond. The two new routes link to Viimsi, to the Northeast of Tallinn, and Nõmme, a district to the South; the prexisting routes connect to the West (Mustamäe and Väike-Õismäe), East (Lasnamäe) and North (Pelgurand), currently on Friday and Saturday nights as noted.

The services run every half hour to 4.30 a.m.

As during the day, bus travel is free to Tallinn residents.

The city government said that on one weekend in the summer, around 2,700 people used the service.

The Tallinn night bus routes and schedules in English are here.

Tallinn's daytime services have also seen extensive reorganization in recent months.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera.'

