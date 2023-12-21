Tallinn public transport follows Sunday schedule over Christmas

Jõuluvana traveling through Tallinn by bus.
Jõuluvana traveling through Tallinn by bus. Source: AS Tallinna Linnatransport
Public transportation in Tallinn will follow a Sunday schedule during the Christmas period. On New Year's Eve, December 31, due to the concert taking place on Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak), the area will be closed for motor traffic. Bus and trolley bus lines that usually pass through will be rerouted.

After midnight on January 1, several lines will operate extended services to ensure partygoers can get home via public transport.

Tallinn public transport schedule over Christmas:

On Monday, December 25, and Tuesday, December 26, public transport in Tallinn will operate according to Sunday schedules.

The same applies to Christmas Eve, Sunday December 24.

On December 24 and 25, Tallinna Linnatransport will reintroduce festive vehicles to operate on unique routes to ensure residents from different districts can enjoy the experience.

Rides on these festively decorated buses, trams, and trolley buses will be free of charge for all passengers. More detailed route information and schedules can be found here.

Public transport changes on New Year's Eve:

Due to the New Year's Eve concert at Freedom Square, from 9 p.m. on December 31 until 2 a.m. on January 1, traffic will be closed on Pärnu maantee between Suur-Karja and Sakala tänav, on Estonia puiestee between Pärnu maantee and Kentmanni tänav, and on Kaarli puiestee between Tõnismäe tänav and Pärnu maantee.

Consequently, the routes for trolley bus lines 1 and 3 and bus lines 2, 3, 16, 21, 21B, 23, 24, 35, 40, 41, 41B, 42, and 67 will be temporarily altered. Tram services on lines 3, 4, and 5 will be suspended from 11 p.m. until the end of the day.

Additional departures on New Year's Eve:

On the night of January 1, 2024, the operating hours of key public transport lines serving the city will be extended until 3 a.m. Additional services will run on tram line 2, trolley bus lines 1 and 3, and bus lines 1, 5, 8, 18, 40, 42, 60, and 73.

Tram line 2 (departures from Hobujaama):

• To Kopli – at 00.40 a.m., 01.00 a.m., 01.20 a.m., 01.40 a.m., 02.00 a.m., 02.20 a.m., 02.40 a.m., 03.00 a.m.

• To Suur-Paala – at 0:30 a.m., 0:50 a.m., 1.10 a.m., 1.30 a.m., 1.50 a.m., 02.10 a.m., 2.30 a.m., 2.50 a.m., 3.10 a.m.

Trolley lines 1 and 3 (departures from Tõnismägi stop):

• Line 1 – at 0.45 a.m., 1.15 a.m., 1.45 a.m., 2.15 a.m., 2.45 a.m.

• Line 3 – at 0.30 a.m., 1.00 a.m., 1.30 a.m., 2.00 a.m., 2.30 a.m., 3.00 a.m.

Bus lines 1, 5, 8, 18, 40, 42, 60, and 73 (departures from the city center):

• Line 1 – at 0.45 a.m., 1.15 a.m., 1.45 a.m., 2.15 a.m., 2.45 a.m, (from Estonia stop on Estonia puiestee)

• Line 5 – at 0.30 a.m., 1.00 a.m., 1.30 a.m., 2.00 a.m., 2.30 a.m., 3.00 a.m. (from Viru stop)

• Line 8 - at 0.45 a.m., 1.15 a.m., 1.45 a.m., 2.15 a.m., 2.45 a.m., (from Balti jaam stop)

• Line 18 – at 0.45 a.m., 1.15 a.m., 1.45 a.m., 2.15 a.m., 2.45 a.m., (from Viru stop)

• Line 40 – at 0.30 a.m., 0.40 a.m., 1.00 a.m., 1.20 a.m., 1.40 a.m., 2.00 a.m., 2.20 a.m., 2.40 a.m., 3.00 a.m., (from Estonia stop on Estonia puiestee)

• Line 42 – at 0.30 a.m., 0:45 a.m., 1.00 a.m., 1:15 a.m., 1.30 a.m., 1.45 a.m., 2.00 a.m., 2.15 a.m., 2.30 a.m., 2.45 a.m., 3.00 a.m., (from Estonia stop on Teatri väljak)

• Line 60 – at 0.30 a.m., 1.00 a.m., 1.30 a.m., 2.00 a.m., 2.30 a.m., 3.00 a.m. (from Hobujaama stop)

• Line 73 – at 0.30 a.m., 1.00 a.m., 1.30 a.m., 2.00 a.m., 2.30 a.m., 3.00 a.m. (from Viru stop)

 

Departures on the lines are expected to adhere to their scheduled timetables for both inbound and outbound journeys from the city center.

More information about public transport times, routes and stops can be found here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

