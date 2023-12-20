Tallinn's Pae tanäv construction to impact traffic

A bus in Tallinn.
A bus in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Tallinn's Pae tanäv will be closed to traffic between December 27-29 and public transport will be diverted during this time.

Essential water and sewer pipeline construction near Pae tanäv 2, Tallinn City Government said on Wednesday. Additionally, one lane of the Peterburi maantee will be closed.

As a result, bus lines 7, 13, 50, and 58 will change temporarily.

 Lines will be rerouted through Väike-Paala tanäv from December 27-29, and traffic from Peterburi maantee to Pae tanäv will be diverted via Majaka tanäv and Majaka põik.

Information about the detoured bus lines, including their temporary routes and stops, will be available from December 22 on the website transport.tallinn.ee.

Editor: Helen Wright

