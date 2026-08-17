Tallinn public transport, traffic disruptions confirmed over Ironman weekend

Significant traffic changes are to affect Tallinn public transport, drivers and pedestrians this coming weekend as the city hosts the annual Ironman triathlon event.

The race will mean road closures, parking restrictions, and public transport diversions in place from Saturday, 22 August and Sunday, 23 August, as the full triathlon and the 70.3 variant go ahead.

The activities mostly affect Haabersti in the west, Põhja-Tallinn to the north and also areas to the south, as the swimming event is to be held on Lake Raku.

Bus route diversions will impact multiple services across both days. Routes 8, 21, 25, 26, 41, 42 and 54 will be diverted from Saturday morning until 8 p.m. on the Sunday. Routes 27, 36 and 61 will be diverted during daytime hours on both days, with a temporary route 77 operating between Oja tee and Harkujärve stops to the west of the city. Route 62 will be suspended entirely, while route 57 will face morning-only diversions.

Tallinn public transport info updated in real time is here.

Road closures include Viljandi mnt, which will be closed between Valdeku tänav and the Kangru junction from 5 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. on Saturday, and from 6.50 a.m. to 12.35 p.m. on Sunday. Paldiski mnt will be closed from Tuuleveski tänav to Tutermaa from 7.30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and from 8.35 a.m. to 4.35 p.m. on Sunday.

Map of the Tallinn Ironman and Ironman 70.3 event routes, and the affected areas. Source: Triatloniakadeemia.ee

The right-hand outbound lane of Paldiski mnt will also be restricted between Vesiravila and Mõisapõllu streets, with key junctions at Vabaõhumuuseumi tee, Mõisa tänav, and Mõisapõllu tänav affected until 2.30 p.m. on Saturday and 7.45 p.m. on Sunday.

Traffic management is to be overseen by licensed controllers, who will permit access to residents and local services on a case-by-case basis. Roads will remain open to emergency vehicles. Pedestrians should expect waiting times of up to 30 minutes in some locations when traversing the competition route.

Organizers have confirmed that all residents will be able to access their homes, though delays can occur. Roads will be reopened immediately after the final competitor in the race passes by and the temporary equipment is removed. Roads will be accessible in between the end of competition day one and the start of competition day two, though organizers and the City of Tallinn advise the public to remain vigilant to ongoing traffic measures.

The Tallinn Triathlon official event site is here.

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