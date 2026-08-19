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Estonian basketball captain Siim-Sander Vene joins top Italian side Derthona

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Siim-Sander Vene.
Siim-Sander Vene. Source: Eesti Korvpalliliit
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Estonian national team captain Siim-Sander Vene has signed with Italian top-flight club Derthona Basket ahead of the new season.

"We're happy that Siim can help us and that we can help him, so that the time we spend together is as productive as possible for both sides," head coach Mario Fioretti said. "He brings experience, speed and basketball IQ to the team. We hope he adapts quickly and helps us both in training and in our first preseason games."

Vene, 35, joins Derthona from Lithuanian side Šiauliai. The experienced forward previously played in Italy for Pallacanestro Varese from 2017 to 2022.

He will link up with compatriot Joonas Riismaa, who has been with the Italian club since last season.

Derthona finished fifth in the Lega Basket Serie A (LBA) regular season last term but lost 3-2 to Reyer Venezia in the quarterfinal series.

The 2026-2027 LBA season starts September 27. Derthona will also compete in the FIBA Europe Cup, the second tier of European club basketball, this coming season.

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