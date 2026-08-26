Basketball star Henri Drell to be 'man in the mask' in Hungary qualifier

National team basketball forward Henri Drell is having to don a mask during this week's FIBA World Cup qualifier away to Hungary, following an injury.

Estonia's basketball team arrived in Miskolc, Hungary, on Tuesday ahead of tomorrow's game.

Drell (Neptūnas Klaipėda) had an excellent game in a recent friendly against Lithuania, but then took a blow to the nose against Italy. He will be able to play, but will have to wear a mask. "Nothing else directly restricts him, his breathing is unobstructed and he can play. After the window, the relevant specialists can deal with it further," team doctor Kaido Stroom said. "It will certainly cause some discomfort, but Henri is very professional in that regard. It doesn't directly limit his playing minutes; that's up to [team coach] Heiko [Rannula] to decide."

Guard Martin Paasoja will however miss the game, as he is recovering from an upper respiratory tract infection, Stroom said.

Kasper Suurorg, another guard, fell awkwardly during training and knocked his elbow on his non-shooting hand, so will miss the Hungary game.

Beyond that, the team will take the traveling to and fro between Estonia and Hungary in their stride, Stroom added.

The national team reached the second phase of the qualifying campaign with a record of 3:3, the same as other group L teams Slovenia, Hungary and Sweden. After playing Hungary, Estonia faces Finland at the Unibet Arena on Sunday.

Both the Hungary and Finland games can be watched live via ERR's Sport portal.

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